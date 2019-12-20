Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Off The Supply Chain: The Last Mile Final Frontier
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 20, 2019 3:52pm   Comments
Share:
Off The Supply Chain: The Last Mile Final Frontier

Consumer demands and expectations are rising dramatically. Up to 25% of consumers are willing to pay extra for same-day delivery. Some estimate same-day delivery will reach a 25% market share by 2025. E-commerce is the driving force behind the revolution in the last mile final frontier. Real-time data analytics is also proving to be a major part of driving delivery efficiency.

Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) deep investments are also fueling the surge. For many retailers, the more they invest in delivery, the more revenue grows. Online shopping means more on-the-road deliveries. Consumer expectations are scaling. They want it fast, they want it hassle-free, easy to return, and most of all, they want it free. Yes, the times are changing.

CEO of Stord, Sean Henry, takes on market experts, Zach Strickland and David Faulkenberry on this week's episode of Off the Supply Chain.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: delivery final mile FreightNews Commodities Retail Sales Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Nike Manages To Beat Earnings Expectations But Shares Fall Due To Home Market
Amazon's Ring Faces More Security Troubles
Online Christmas Tree Shops Can Take The Hassle Out Of The Holidays
California To Approve Autonomous Delivery Vehicles — With Or Without A Safety Driver
Apple In Talks With James Bond Franchise, Pac-12 Conference To Boost New TV Service: WSJ
Roku's Technical, Fundamental Outlook Looking Bright
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Christmas Double Album Of Freight: The Rise Of FreightWalker – WTT?!?

It Likely Will Not Hold Into January, But OTRI Is Above 10% For The First Time All Year