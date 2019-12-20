Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday morning, 88 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was SCOR (OTC: SZCRF) .

. Maudore Minerals (OTC: MAOMF) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 8310.85% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

During the trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

SCOR (OTC: SZCRF) shares moved down 0.95% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.70 to begin trading.

NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) shares moved down 17.25% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.67 to begin trading.

Acom Co (OTC: ACMUY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.00. Shares then traded down 6.54%.

United Internet (OTC: UDIRF) stock hit $32.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.6% over the course of the day.

Lagardere (OTC: LGDDF) stock hit $21.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.87% over the course of the day.

Regis Resources (OTC: RGRNF) shares fell to $2.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.18%.

First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFY) stock hit $1.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.01% over the course of the day.

Oi (OTC: OIBRQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.21 today morning. The stock was up 14.16% on the session.

Advanz Pharma (OTC: CXRXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.76% on the day.

Akorn (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.73 today morning. The stock traded down 9.84% over the session.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Friday morning, later moving down 65.25% over the rest of the day.

Corby Spirit and Wine (OTC: CBYDF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.79 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.12% over the rest of the day.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Friday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) stock moved down 2.91% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.65 to open trading.

Bang & Olufsen (OTC: BGOUF) shares fell to $4.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.92%.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.73, and later moved down 1.43% over the session.

Patriot One Technologies (OTC: PTOTF) shares were down 2.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.92.

WISeKey Intl Holding (OTC: WSKEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.25% over the rest of the day.

Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.36% over the rest of the day.

WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.59 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.48% on the session.

Rapala VMC (OTC: RPNMF) stock moved down 2.25% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.87 to open trading.

Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock hit $0.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 5.0% over the course of the day.

JW Mays (NASDAQ: MAYS) stock hit a yearly low of $30.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.

Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.71, and later moved down 1.28% over the session.

Le Saunda Holdings (OTC: LESAF) stock hit $0.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.45% over the course of the day.

Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ: ENT) shares fell to $0.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.78%.

MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.35% on the day.

Orca Gold (OTC: CANWF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

Metals X (OTC: MLXEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.24% on the day.

Noront Resources (OTC: NOSOF) shares moved down 2.29% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading.

Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.72. Shares then traded down 1.12%.

Willow Biosciences (OTC: CANSF) stock hit $0.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.82%.

Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.83 on Friday. The stock was down 1.99% for the day.

Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

GL Brands (OTC: FRLF) shares fell to $0.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.33%.

Innovate (NASDAQ: INNT) stock moved down 42.42% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.71 to open trading.

White Energy Co (OTC: WECFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 32.3% over the session.

Crypto (OTC: CRCW) shares fell to $0.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 54.95%.

Todos Medical (OTC: TOMDF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning, later moving down 12.0% over the rest of the day.

Eastmain Resources (OTC: EANRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 8.35% for the day.

Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.16, and later moved down 0.67% over the session.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ: FTFT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.83%.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.32%.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.75% on the day.

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.

KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) stock moved down 3.99% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.32 to open trading.

Euro Sun Mining (OTC: CPNFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Friday. The stock was down 3.89% for the day.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) stock moved up 0.29% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.41 to open trading.

Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock hit $0.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 52.41% over the course of the day.

Engold Mines (OTC: GWRRF) shares were down 8.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Friday morning, later moving up 8310.85% over the rest of the day.

Royale Energy Funds (OTC: ROYL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Friday. The stock was up 20.0% for the day.

Kaizen Discovery (OTC: CCNCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.32% over the rest of the day.

QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.43% on the day.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.2% on the day.

CounterPath (NASDAQ: CPAH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.88 this morning. The stock was down 13.73% for the day.

Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 18.87% over the session.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions (OTC: MGXRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was up 5.97% on the session.

Granite City Food (OTC: GCFB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 43.0% for the day.

Global Tech Industries Gr (OTC: GTII) stock hit $0.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 5.58% over the course of the day.

Cabral Gold (OTC: CBGZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.08, and later moved down 19.99% over the session.

Romios Gold Resources (OTC: RMIOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 31.95%.

Universal Manufacturing (OTC: UFMG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 81.45%.

Applied Minerals (OTC: AMNL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.47% on the session.

GBT Technologies (OTC: GTCH) shares began trading with a new

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.63 on Friday. The stock was up 9.52% for the day. Jaxon Mining (OTC: JXMNF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 1.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 1.1%. Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.25%. Northern Superior (OTC: NSUPF) stock moved down 12.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.

stock moved down 12.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading. Decade Resources (OTC: DECXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 59.72% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 59.72% over the session. Decision Diagnostics (OTC: DECN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 22.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 22.14%. Tower One Wireless (OTC: TOWTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 16.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 16.67% for the day. American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0039 today morning. The stock traded up 3.45% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0039 today morning. The stock traded up 3.45% over the session. BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares fell to $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.33%.

shares fell to $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.33%. Block One Capital (OTC: BKPPF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 13.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 13.0% on the session. PharmaCom BioVet (OTC: PHMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving down 98.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving down 98.0% over the rest of the day. Wellstar Intl (OTC: WLSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Ironclad Encryption (OTC: IRNC) shares fell to $0.00008 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.00008 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). All American Pet Co (OTC: AAPT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. West Coast Ventures Group (OTC: WCVC) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0003 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0003 to open trading. Altair Resources (OTC: AAEEF) stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.23% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.23% over the course of the day. PreVu (OTC: PRVU) shares were down 92.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001.

shares were down 92.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001. HPIL Holding (OTC: HPIL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Digital Locations (OTC: DLOC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0003 on Friday. The stock was down 40.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0003 on Friday. The stock was down 40.0% for the day. Byzen Digital (OTC: BYZN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 15.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 15.13% on the session. Maudore Minerals (OTC: MAOMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.