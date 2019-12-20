40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) shares jumped 59.8% to $42.35 on post-IPO volatility after the stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday and rallied roughly 400% since then.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) surged 33.3% to $2.00 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $6 per share.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) gained 30.6% to $3.8670.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) climbed 21.6% to $2.6876.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 19.9% to $14.19 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) climbed 19.1% to $2.2622 after the company's Form 4 showed a Director bought 76,212 shares at an average price of $1.86 per share.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares gained 15.7% to $7.19. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported the appointment of Mark Alles to its Board of Directors.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) climbed 14.5% to $4.65. Lightbridge was awarded US Department of Energy GAIN voucher to support irradiation testing of Lightbridge Fuel.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) shares rose 13.4% to $51.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Care.com Inc (NYSE: CRCM) climbed 13.3% to $15.01 after the company announced it will be acquired by IAC for $15 per share in cash.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) gained 12.8% to $69.63 after the company announced the ITC has issued final determination affirming ruling that the company’s microfluidic chips and & gel bead didn't infringe any claims.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 12.6% to $33.06 after declining 16.17% on Thursday.
- Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (NYSE: INDO) jumped 12.2% to $12.00.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 12.1% to $53.10.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) jumped 10.9% to $40.76.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) gained 10.7% to $6.26.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 10.1% to $6.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) gained 9.9% to $33.33. Raymond James initiated coverage on Health Catalyst with a Strong Buy rating and a $46 price target.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) surged 9.8% to $52.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) jumped 9.1% to $6.70.
- Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) rose 9% to $42.03 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) surged 8.4% to $80.41.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) gained 8.4% to $19.70.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) rose 8.2% to $50.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) gained7.9% to $15.10.
Losers
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares dipped 66% to $4.75 after the company announced data from the Phase 3 MMPOWER-3 trial evaluating elamipretide for patients with mitochondrial myopathy did not meet the primary endpoint.
- Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) tumbled 55.1% to $0.7448 after the company revised guidance as a result of a manufacturing yield issue, which has caused temporary supply disruption.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) fell 36% to $3.20 after the company priced offering of common stock and warrants at $2.50 per share. Abeona Therapeutics received EMA PRIME designation for ABO-102.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 16.2% to $9.94 after First Analysis downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral following Q3 earnings results.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) dropped 15.1% to $2.19.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) dipped 10.2% to $23.40.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) slipped 9.8% to $20.46 after the company issued an update on business strategy and ongoing strategic review process.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares fell 9.7% to $3.78 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 8.8% to $12.19 after the company issued Q4 and FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) dropped 8.4% to $2.63.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares declined 8% to $3.22.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) fell 7.8% to $4.2150. Contango Oil and Gas reported signing of joint development agreement with Juneau Oil & Gas, LLC and announced private equity capital raise.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) dropped 7.8% to $2.765.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dipped 7.4% to $3.3901.
- CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) shares fell 5.2% to $93.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
