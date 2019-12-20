Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
This morning 320 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Interesting Facts:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI).
- Medicenna Therapeutics (OTC: MDNAF)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 7.64%.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs on Friday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares set a new yearly high of $282.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.30 on Friday morning, moving up 1.74%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit $58.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $129.26 on Friday, moving up 0.45%.
- Nuveen Real Asset Income (NYSE: JRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.23 on Friday morning, moving up 0.61%.
- Paragon Financial (OTC: PGNN) shares hit $10.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.
- Minera Alamos (OTC: MAIFF) shares were up 3.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.21.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RIVX) shares set a new yearly high of $8.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
- Rivex Technology (OTC: RHHVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $317.45 Friday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $167.22. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares hit $51.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
- CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $248.62 on Friday morning, moving up 1.08%.
- Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.11. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares hit a yearly high of $113.47. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $185.75. Shares traded up 0.09%.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $89.04 with a daily change of up 0.66%.
- Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $114.82 on Friday, moving up 2.39%.
- Visa (NYSE: V) shares were up 0.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $187.61.
- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares were up 0.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $211.11 for a change of up 0.87%.
- AstraZeneca (OTC: AZNCF) shares set a new yearly high of $211.39 this morning. The stock was up 3.5% on the session.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.65. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
- Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) stock hit a yearly high price of $91.31. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares hit a yearly high of $28.70. The stock traded up 3.85% on the session.
- Globus Medical (NYSE: GSL) shares hit $8.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GMED) shares set a new yearly high of $60.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares were up 2.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.05 for a change of up 2.56%.
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares hit $78.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.55%.
- Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.64 Friday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit $51.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.
- Enel (OTC: ENLAY) shares were up 1.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.89.
- Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) shares were up 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.42.
- Elite Group (OTC: ELTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.0003. The stock traded up 200.0% on the session.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) shares broke to $12.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.07. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
- AstraZeneca (OTC: AXAHY) shares were up 0.88% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.54.
- AXA (NYSE: AZN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.02 on Friday morning, moving up 0.8%.
- PolyOne (NYSE: POL) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.27. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
- AAR (NYSE: AIR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.01 on Friday morning, moving up 13.73%.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.89 on Friday, moving down 0.03%.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares hit a yearly high of $38.78. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
- British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.81. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
- TSS (OTC: TSSI) shares hit a yearly high of $1.41. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares hit $63.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.
- Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.48 Friday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
- BLACKROCK MUNI NEW YORK (NYSE: MNE) shares were up 4.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.13.
- MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.37 Friday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.30. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
- Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.19%.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.75 on Friday morning, moving up 0.82%.
- Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.84 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
- AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.36 on Friday, moving up 0.33%.
- Alpha Wastewater (OTC: AWWI) shares were up 31.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.02 for a change of up 31.25%.
- Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE: NIQ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.99. Shares traded up 1.23%.
- South State (NASDAQ: SSB) shares were up 0.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.93 for a change of up 0.21%.
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.21%.
- Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
- Mining and Metallurgical (OTC: NILSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.
- AES (NYSE: AES) shares hit a yearly high of $19.59. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
- L'Oreal (OTC: LRLCF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $294.80. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares hit a yearly high of $35.88. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.45.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) shares set a new yearly high of $12.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.
- VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.
- Katahdin Bankshares (OTC: KTHN) shares broke to $21.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.99%.
- Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.88 on Friday, moving up 0.04%.
- Martinrea International (OTC: MRETF) shares were up 2.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.94.
- Vanstar Mining Resources (OTC: VMNGF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.28. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
- Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.26 on Friday, moving up 0.93%.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.56. Shares traded up 0.19%.
- Hemisphere Energy (OTC: HMENF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.16 this morning. The stock was up 5.83% on the session.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $69.15 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
- Societe Generale (OTC: SCGLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.97. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $88.20 with a daily change of up 0.82%.
- Linde (NYSE: LIN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $213.06. Shares traded up 0.9%.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- WPP (NYSE: WPP) shares were up 1.4% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.22.
- Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares hit a yearly high of $44.38. The stock traded up 10.69% on the session.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.99 Friday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.39 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.69%.
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.88. The stock was down 0.96% for the day.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $106.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.
- Kirby (NYSE: KEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.51. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Liberty Broadband (NYSE: LDOS) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.43.
- Leidos Holdings (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares broke to $123.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.01%.
- Rubis (OTC: RUBSF) shares set a new yearly high of $60.80 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Becton (NYSE: BDX) shares were up 1.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $273.04 for a change of up 1.43%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) shares set a new yearly high of $8.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Eaton (NYSE: ETN) shares were up 0.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.99 for a change of up 0.06%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $110.28 Friday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.
- China Gengsheng Minerals (OTC: CHGS) shares hit a yearly high of $0.03. The stock traded up 271.43% on the session.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.05. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- Frontline (NYSE: FRO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.25. Shares traded up 1.16%.
- First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) shares hit $25.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.52%.
- Ashmore Group (OTC: AJMPF) shares were flat% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.75 for a change of flat%.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.88.
- Symrise (OTC: SYIEY) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.48.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $244.22 with a daily change of up 0.17%.
- Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) shares broke to $16.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%.
- Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares hit $130.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.53%.
- Wyndham Destinations (OTC: WPPGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.14. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
- WPP (NYSE: WYND) shares were flat% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.73.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.21 on Friday morning, moving up 0.57%.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $129.45.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares set a new yearly high of $46.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.99.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.76 on Friday morning, moving down 2.4%.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares hit a yearly high of $97.17. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
- Revere Bank (OTC: REVB) shares hit $38.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
- Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.86. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
- Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $300.55.
- Allergan (NYSE: AGN) stock set a new 52-week high of $191.04 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.
- Volvo (OTC: VLVLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.65. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
- Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.70.
- GlaxoSmithKline (OTC: GLAXF) shares hit $23.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.7%.
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $299.73 on Friday morning, moving up 0.14%.
- Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) shares were down 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $375.31.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $154.26 on Friday morning, moving down 0.2%.
- United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares hit $150.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: GABC) shares hit a yearly high of $46.55. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
- German American (NASDAQ: FWONK) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.69 Friday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
- Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.94 on Friday morning, moving up 1.35%.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.55 Friday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- Internet Initiative Japan (OTC: IIJIY) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.34%.
- Orkla (OTC: ORKLF) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- TVC Telecom (OTC: TVCE) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.01. The stock was up 199900.0% for the day.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares set a new yearly high of $32.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
- Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $45.32. Shares traded up 1.33%.
- Nuveen Global High Income (NYSE: JGH) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.35 on Friday, moving up 0.31%.
- Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares hit $52.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.
- Hitachi (OTC: HTHIY) stock hit a yearly high price of $86.87. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares hit a yearly high of $143.38. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
- Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.02. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.30 on Friday morning, moving down 0.15%.
- NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.71. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Macquarie Group (OTC: MQBKY) shares broke to $96.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares were up 0.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.76 for a change of up 0.76%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.05. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.94 on Friday morning, moving up 0.34%.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares were up 0.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.79 for a change of up 0.61%.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) shares hit a yearly high of $16.98. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
- Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) shares were up 0.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.59.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.38 Friday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- Life & Banc Split (OTC: LFBCF) shares hit $6.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.86%.
- Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.55 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.
- Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares set a new 52-week high of $169.35 on Friday, moving up 0.32%.
- PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $153.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- Games Workshop Gr (OTC: GMWKF) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.45 Friday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.98 on Friday, moving up 0.28%.
- Wallbridge Mining Co (OTC: WLBMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.71 Friday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares were up 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $173.50.
- KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
- VF (NYSE: VFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.78 on Friday, moving down 0.09%.
- Super Micro Computer (OTC: SMCI) shares broke to $23.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 59.74%.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares hit a yearly high of $179.40. The stock traded down 0.01% on the session.
- Exantas Capital (NYSE: XAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.09 on Friday morning, moving down 0.25%.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares were down 1.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.19.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.35 on Friday morning, moving up 1.18%.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) shares were up 0.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $111.34.
- Point of Care Nano-Tech (OTC: PCNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.06 on Friday morning, moving flat%.
- Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.95 Friday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.87 on Friday, moving up 1.29%.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit $65.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.75 Friday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.92 Friday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.16 Friday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
- Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.49 on Friday, moving up 1.28%.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.64.
- Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.30 on Friday, moving up 0.89%.
- Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE: NWN) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.63 on Friday, moving up 0.26%.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $37.63 with a daily change of down 0.88%.
- Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.90 with a daily change of down 0.07%.
- Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares were up 1.39% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.43 for a change of up 1.39%.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $118.30. Shares traded down 0.57%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $71.00 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
- Prada (OTC: PRDSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.85 on Friday, moving up 1.82%.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $118.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.38%.
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares set a new yearly high of $48.87 this morning. The stock was up 8.28% on the session.
- National Grid (NYSE: NGG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
- Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.37. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
- First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) shares were down 0.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.87 for a change of down 0.06%.
- Quorum Information Techs (OTC: QIFTF) shares were up 8.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.92.
- Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $30.31 with a daily change of down 0.1%.
- Talisker Resources (OTC: TSKFF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.21 this morning. The stock was up 7.43% on the session.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.02 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.05%.
- Eskay Mining (OTC: ESKYF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.12. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- Community Financial (NASDAQ: TCFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Fortescue Metals Group (OTC: FSUGY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.04. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $126.98. Shares traded up 0.27%.
- Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.96 Friday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
- Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSY) shares hit $19.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%.
- Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ: EFSC) shares set a new yearly high of $48.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) shares set a new yearly high of $148.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares hit $89.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.18%.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.17. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $184.86. The stock traded down 0.43% on the session.
- Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares broke to $3.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.38%.
- Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.86 on Friday, moving up 1.04%.
- Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) shares were up 0.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.82 for a change of up 0.36%.
- Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) shares were down 0.05% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.18.
- Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.70. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
- Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.81. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) shares set a new yearly high of $41.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares hit a yearly high of $180.85. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) shares were down 0.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.74 for a change of down 0.19%.
- Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $60.44 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
- Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.29 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares set a new yearly high of $7.17 this morning. The stock was up 8.91% on the session.
- BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.39 Friday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
- Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares set a new 52-week high of $150.47 on Friday, moving up 1.18%.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.91 on Friday, moving up 1.58%.
- KONE (OTC: KNYJF) shares were up 1.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.92.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares hit $95.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.99. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
- First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) shares were down 0.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.60 for a change of down 0.06%.
- Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.02 Friday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Texas Mineral Resources (OTC: TMRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.07. The stock traded down 7.64% on the session.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.11. The stock traded down 0.3% on the session.
- Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.86.
- Park National (AMEX: PRK) shares broke to $105.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
- Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) shares broke to $22.18 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $132.92. Shares traded up 1.42%.
- TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.52 on Friday, moving up 1.47%.
- Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares hit a yearly high of $42.95. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.85. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) shares hit $8.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
- First Commonwealth Finl (NYSE: FCF) shares broke to $14.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.
- 3i Group (OTC: TGOPF) shares were down 0.23% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.60 for a change of down 0.23%.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) shares set a new yearly high of $4.16 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.
- Sony Financial Holdings (OTC: SNYFY) shares set a new yearly high of $25.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
- Intertek Group (OTC: IKTSY) shares were up 1.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.05.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $47.36 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
- Otsuka Holdings (OTC: OTSKY) shares were up 1.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.07.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.07.
- Brookfield Global Listed (NYSE: INF) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.21 on Friday, moving up 1.03%.
- Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE: GDI) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares broke to $51.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.59%.
- Aon (NYSE: AON) shares hit $211.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) shares broke to $114.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $121.78 Friday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.
- Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) shares set a new yearly high of $28.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.08 on Friday, moving down 0.34%.
- Banco de Sabadell (OTC: BNDSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.09%.
- Chorus (OTC: CHRYY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.00 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.33. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
- FGL Hldgs (NYSE: FG) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.40 on Friday, moving up 0.48%.
- Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.58.
- Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.04. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.83 on Friday, moving up 1.01%.
- Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.09. Shares traded up 0.83%.
- Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) shares were up 1.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $97.88.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $157.28 on Friday, moving up 0.66%.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $297.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%.
- Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.92 on Friday, moving up 1.3%.
- Macmahon Holdings (OTC: MCHHF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 24.14% on the session.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.00. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) shares were up 0.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.17.
- CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares set a new yearly high of $84.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) shares hit $33.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
- F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares hit $12.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) shares were up 0.66% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.58.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) shares were up 1.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $207.60.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $107.74 on Friday morning, moving up 0.68%.
- ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.00 on Friday morning, moving up 1.42%.
- Cigna (NYSE: CI) shares hit $205.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.3%.
- Kellogg (NYSE: K) shares broke to $67.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.67%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.87.
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.08 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.75. Shares traded up 0.84%.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares were up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $328.41 for a change of up 0.64%.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.00. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $328.37 on Friday, moving down 0.23%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) shares hit $55.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $146.88. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
- Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.80 Friday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $238.40. Shares traded up 1.23%.
- TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.42.
- Medicenna Therapeutics (OTC: MDNAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.80 on Friday, moving up 12.37%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE: BGY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.77 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares set a new yearly high of $204.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
- Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares hit a yearly high of $62.86. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
- Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares broke to $4.63 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.98%.
- Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) shares were up 0.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.17 for a change of up 0.18%.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $157.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $594.38. Shares traded up 2.79%.
- TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.72 on Friday, moving up 0.8%.
- International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares hit $30.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.36%.
- Palladium One Mining (OTC: NKORF) shares were up 4.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.09 for a change of up 4.73%.
- Longfor Group Holdings (OTC: LGFRY) shares were flat% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.10 for a change of flat%.
- Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) shares hit a yearly high of $11.49. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
- ITT (NYSE: ITT) shares hit $74.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.17%.
- Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) shares were up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.88.
- Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) stock made a new 52-week high of $98.83 Friday. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.
- Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) shares were up 0.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.53.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.30.
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) shares broke to $8.81 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.
- Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $151.28 with a daily change of up 0.97%.
- QinetiQ Group (OTC: QNTQF) shares were up 6.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.64.
- Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) stock set a new 52-week high of $115.82 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.
- Richmond Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ: RMBI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
- Tim Participacoes (NYSE: TSU) shares were up 1.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.40.
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.30 Friday. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 0.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $410.51.
- Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.80 on Friday, moving up 1.23%.
- Essity (OTC: ESSYY) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.38. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
- Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) shares hit a yearly high of $27.58. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $161.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares hit $126.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.68. Shares traded up 0.51%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $297.36 on Friday morning, moving up 0.74%.
- Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares set a new yearly high of $39.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
- AXA (OTC: AXAHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.05 with a daily change of flat%.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares were up 0.73% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.05 for a change of up 0.73%.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.