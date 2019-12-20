Market Overview

Apple Still Trails Embattled Huawei In Global Smartphone Shipments
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 4:31pm   Comments
Chinese telecom equipment and smartphone maker Huawei has shown great resilience in the face of the adversity it faced in the form of ban on its products by a number of countries, including the U.S.

Huawei Cements Position

Huawei is on track to end the year with smartphone shipments of 230 million units, the Chinese National Business Daily reported, citing Tecent News, which quoted Yu Chengdon, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group. This represented a 12% increase from last year's 206 million units.

Until the third quarter of 2019, Huawei shipped 182.5 million units of smartphone compared to Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) 123.3 million units, according to Counterpoint Research.

This compares to 226.5 million units sold by Samsung in the first three quarters of 2019.

About half of the global shipments were accounted for by these companies, the report said.

Huawei claimed it would end the year as the world's second largest smartphone brand behind only Samsung.

Apple Beats On Profits Though

However, Apple may still have the last laugh. Despite the estimated 12% market share for Apple, Apple boasts of a 66% share of industry profits and 32% for overall industry revenues in the third quarter, the South China Morning Post reported, quoting Counterpoint Research.

Samsung shared 17% of industry profits, while Huawei took home about 10%.

Despite pocketing the bulk of profits, Apple's dominance is slowly waning, as Chinese smartphone makers, which previously operated in low-margin and domestic markets, have expanded globally and introduced high-margin devices.

Related Links

Rosenblatt Projects 47% Downside In Apple Shares, Warns Of Drop In iPhone Production

Apple's Services Growth 'Remains Paramount,' Says Bullish Argus

Posted-In: HuaweiNews Retail Sales Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

