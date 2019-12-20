Market Overview

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 8:51am   Comments
Gainers

  • iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares surged 10.5% to $0.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $31.1 million.
  • New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 3.9% to $2.13. The market cap seems to be at $210.7 million.
  • British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares surged 1.2% to $42.71. The market cap stands at $90.6 billion.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $81.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares declined 1.2% to $24.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $32.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market Movers

