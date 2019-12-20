Market Overview

6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Gainers

  • Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: JASN) stock surged 9.4% to $0.30 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.9 million.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock surged 4.0% to $0.71. The market cap seems to be at $46.1 million. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
  • Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock surged 2.6% to $0.40. The market cap seems to be at $24.5 million.
  • Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) shares increased by 1.9% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.2 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 18, is at In-Line, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 1.4% to $6.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock plummeted 3.1% to $2.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $958.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market Movers

