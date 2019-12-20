28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares increased by 49.8% to $3.73 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) stock surged 10.0% to $1.65. The market cap stands at $71.1 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.00.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock moved upwards by 9.0% to $4.83. The market cap seems to be at $394.2 million. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on December 11, the current rating is at Hold.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares surged 7.9% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 6.0% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock increased by 4.1% to $0.43. The market cap seems to be at $43.0 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.20.
- Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $1.79. The market cap stands at $158.2 million.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 3.5% to $2.65. The market cap stands at $158.4 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $9.74. The market cap stands at $676.0 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) stock increased by 3.3% to $8.83. The market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares surged 3.2% to $3.55. The market cap seems to be at $210.9 million. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares increased by 2.6% to $2.36. The market cap seems to be at $71.1 million.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $2.86. The market cap stands at $256.8 million. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares rose 2.4% to $1.27. The market cap seems to be at $43.7 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.00.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock rose 2.2% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $5.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $34.00.
- Smith & Nephew, Inc. (NYSE: SNN) shares rose 1.9% to $47.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on November 12, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Macrogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $11.16. The market cap seems to be at $463.2 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $17.00.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $7.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
- Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $0.37. The market cap seems to be at $101.2 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) shares surged 1.2% to $50.57. The market cap stands at $126.9 billion. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $55.00.
Losers
- Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares decreased by 28.0% to $3.60 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $120.9 million.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares plummeted 10.8% to $1.66. The market cap stands at $308.4 million. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 26, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares plummeted 5.3% to $7.49. The market cap seems to be at $65.5 million.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) shares declined 3.9% to $4.50. The market cap seems to be at $374.6 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $10.00.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares plummeted 1.9% to $1.03. The market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares decreased by 1.4% to $4.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.2 million. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock plummeted 1.1% to $2.25. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
