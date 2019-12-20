5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) stock rose 12.0% to $0.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.6 million. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) shares moved upwards by 2.5% to $6.20. The market cap seems to be at $4.3 billion.
- CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) shares surged 1.1% to $39.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 billion.
Losers
- United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE: X) stock decreased by 7.1% to $12.40 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $7.00.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares decreased by 0.9% to $3.20. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion.
