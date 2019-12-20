5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock surged 0.8% to $19.70 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 billion.
- Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares moved upwards by 0.6% to $6.95. The market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- RELX, Inc. (NYSE: RELX) stock moved upwards by 0.4% to $24.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 billion.
Losers
- Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE: TEF) shares decreased by 0.7% to $7.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $39.8 billion.
- Orange, Inc. (NYSE: ORAN) shares decreased by 0.3% to $14.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, the current rating is at Neutral.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.