5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 8:02am   Comments
Gainers

  • Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) stock surged 0.8% to $19.70 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 billion.
  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares moved upwards by 0.6% to $6.95. The market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • RELX, Inc. (NYSE: RELX) stock moved upwards by 0.4% to $24.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 billion.

 

Losers

  • Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE: TEF) shares decreased by 0.7% to $7.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $39.8 billion.
  • Orange, Inc. (NYSE: ORAN) shares decreased by 0.3% to $14.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, the current rating is at Neutral.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

