5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 7:43am
Gainers

  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock increased by 0.4% to $4.16 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $66.6 billion.
  • BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) shares moved upwards by 0.3% to $5.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 billion.

 

Losers

  • Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) stock declined 1.8% to $9.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $38.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock fell 1.1% to $7.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion.
  • Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares plummeted 0.7% to $4.60. The market cap stands at $9.0 billion.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

