5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock increased by 0.4% to $4.16 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $66.6 billion.
- BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) shares moved upwards by 0.3% to $5.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 billion.
Losers
- Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) stock declined 1.8% to $9.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $38.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock fell 1.1% to $7.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion.
- Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares plummeted 0.7% to $4.60. The market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
