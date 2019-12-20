68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) shares jumped 231.3% to close at $26.50 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics priced its IPO at $8 per share.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 65.8% to close at $7.91 following news of a license and collaboration deal with Biogen for a dry age-related macular degeneration treatment. The company will receive a $15 million upfront payment and be eligible for an added $340 million in milestones.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares surged 42.3% to close at $11.84 on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) rose 41.4% to close at $4.75.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares gained 32.2% to close at $3.90. Paratek Pharmaceuticals said the Department of Human Health, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, has awarded it a five-year contract, with an option to extend it to 10 years, to support the development of its Nuzyra for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 30.8% to close at $3.44. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $13 price target.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 30.1% to close at $6.14.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) gained 26.9% to close at $5.00.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares rose 19.9% to close at $2.89.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares jumped 19.2% to close at $2.80.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) rose 17.4% to close at $4.19. Shiloh Industries reported downbeat quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) gained 17.1% to close at $17.80. Kearny Financial Corp. reported a merger with MSB Financial Corp.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) surged 16.4% to close at $12.69.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) rose 15.9% to close at $33.66 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares jumped 15.7% to close at $6.22.
- Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) climbed 15.3% to close at $16.00.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) gained 15% to close at $6.69.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) rose 14.4% to close at $8.13.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares surged 13.8% to close at $3.38. H.C. Wainwright reiterated ObsEva with a Buy and raised the price target from $36 to $40.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) gained 13.3% to close at $5.27.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) gained 12.4% to close at $3.72. Eyenovia disclosed that Professor Mark Bullimore, PhD and April Jasper, OD have joined Eyenovia’s Scientific Advisory Board.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares surged 12.4% to close at $74.18. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $126 price target.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) gained 12.2% to close at $7.07.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) climbed 11.9% to close at $23.31.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) gained 11.9% to close at $60.85. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Principia Biopharma with a Buy and raised the price target from $51 to $66.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) climbed 11.4% to close at $8.38. Rubicon Project and Telaria reported an all stock merger.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) rose 11.3% to close at $8.57. GreenSky reached an agreement in principle for a three-year, $6 billion forward flow arrangement with a leading institutional asset manager.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares jumped 10.7% to close at $2.38.
- PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) gained 10.6% to close at $35.97 after the company issued Q4 EPS above analyst estimates. The company also signed a definitive agreement to acquire Clariant Color and Additive Masterbatch Business for $1.45 billion.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) rose10.5% to close at $8.01.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) gained 10.4% to close at $6.89.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 10.3% to close at $5.48.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares surged 9.9% to close at $4.22.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) rose 9.8% to close at $55.02.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 9.1% to close at $5.08.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) rose 9% to close at $4.86.
- Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MOSC) rose 8.7% to close at $10.28 after the company announced that it entered into an amendment with Vivint Smart Home to merge with a subsidiary of Mosaic.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 8.6% to close at $77.35 after the company announced an agreement with IAC to separate itself from the remaining businesses of IAC.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) climbed 8.2% to close at $12.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) gained 7.7% to close at $34.95.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 6.4% to close at $95.30. Axsome Therapeutics priced its 2 million share offering at $87 per share.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 6.3% to close at $6.90 after gaining 8.89% on Wednesday.
- TiVo Corp (NASDAQ: TIVO) gained 6.2% to close at $8.38. The company reported it will merge with Xperi in a $3 billion deal.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) surged 5.6% to close at $18.16 on reports suggesting analysts believe the company is attracting strategic/activist interest.
Losers
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 23.5% to close at $0.4131 after the company reported a $5 million registered direct offering at $0.45 per share.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) dipped 20.4% to close at $ 32.01 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) fell 19% to close at $4.66.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) fell 17.9% to close at $5.66. Minerva Neurosciences said the Phase 2b study that evaluated MIN-117 in adult patients with moderate to severe major depressive disorder, or MDD, failed to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints. The company said it has no plans for further clinical development of the molecule in MDD.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) dipped 16.6% to close at $11.78.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares fell 16.2% to close at $29.34 after dropping 5.17% on Wednesday.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares dropped 14.5% to close at $2.42.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) fell 14.5% to close at $2.66 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) fell 13.6% to close at $42.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) dropped 13% to close at $1.34. The stock has dropped roughly 71% after the company reported results from its Phase 2 study evaluating CFTR Modulator combinations in F508del homozygous cystic fibrosis patients.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 12.9% to close at $8.19. Ascena Retail reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, effective December 18, 2019.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) fell 12.8% to close at $2.24 after gaining 10.30% on Wednesday.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dropped 12.7% to close at $6.31.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 11.9% to close at $1.93.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) dropped 11.5% to close at $61.73.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) fell 11.3% to close at $9.91. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Quotient Technology with an Underweight rating and an $8 price target.
- Xperi Corp (NASDAQ: XPER) dipped 11% to close at $18.63. TiVo reported it will merge with Xperi in a $3 billion deal.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) fell 10.8% to close at $56.08.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) dropped 10.4% to close at $23.18 after the company reported the retirement of Founder and CEO Steve Streit. Citigroup downgraded Green Dot from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $27 to $21.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) dipped 9.2% to close at $25.97. 89bio reported a wider-than-expected loss for its September quarter.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) fell 9% to close at $14.42.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) fell 8% to close at $109.80.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) fell 6.3% to close at $109.03 after the company reported second-quarter earnings results.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) fell 5.7% to close at $2.79 after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
