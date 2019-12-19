Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EUR/USD Forecast: Holding Within Familiar Levels
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
December 19, 2019 3:33pm   Comments
Share:
EUR/USD Forecast: Holding Within Familiar Levels

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1126

  • Trump’s impeachment adding to persistent Brexit and trade deal uncertainty.
  • US data missed the market’s expectations, preventing the dollar from appreciating.
  • EUR/USD holding within familiar levels, but at risk of diving.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its weekly decline by a few pips to 1.1106, ending the day little changed a handful of pips above the 1.1100 threshold. Financial markets were mixed this Thursday, amid political precariousness in multiple fronts.

The US and China are yet to report on their trade deal, UK PM Johnson is ready to take the UK out of the EU next year, while US President Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives. The American dollar seesawed between gains and losses against most rivals, paring its advance as Wall Street rallied to fresh all-time highs.

 No major data was out this Thursday, although that from the US was disappointing. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey was down to 0.3 in December below the expected 8 and the previous 10.4, while weekly unemployment claims came in at 234K for the week ended December 13, worse than anticipated. Existing Home Sales fell by 1.7% in November, much worse than the 0.2% decline expected. This Friday, the US will release the final version of Q3 GDP and November PCE inflation, seen stable at 1.6% YoY.

EUR/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, hovering around the 38.2% retracement of its December rally. An intraday advance met sellers ahead of the next Fibonacci resistance at 1.1150. In the 4-hour chart, a directionless 20 SMA provided intraday resistance, while technical indicators spent the day within negative levels, lacking clear directional momentum. The upside seems well-limited by sellers around 1.1180, while renewed selling pressure below 1.1100 could anticipate a steeper decline toward 1.1065.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: BrexitNews Eurozone Politics Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

GBP/USD Forecast: Retains Its Bearish Stance In The Short-Term