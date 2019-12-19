Lufthansa Cargo Offers Dynamic Spot Pricing

Lufthansa Cargo is expanding its digital sales channels with dynamic spot prices that can be booked immediately. These are now automatically generated in real-time via the Rapid Rate Response (RRR) mechanism and are displayed as directly bookable offers.

The carrier said the innovation will expedite and simplify the booking process.

Lufthansa Cargo uses RRR on all of its own booking channels. That means customers get real-time pricing and capacity information, rather than static quotes that require phone or email follow-up.

The new upgrade expands Lufthansa Cargo's fast-pricing ability beyond contract rates to spot rates.

Starting this month, the system will generate spot price offers for all customers based in Thailand, Vietnam, north and northeast India, the Middle East, Iran, Turkey, 16 U.S. states, Mexico, Spain and Portugal, as well as Cologne and Stuttgart in Germany and Beijing, China. Lufthansa Cargo will gradually extend the system and deploy it worldwide by the end of 2020.

RRR is connected to the existing online sales channels and is also available to sales employees for personal or telephone support. As previously reported here, Lufthansa Cargo is offering freight forwarders and external sales platforms the option of directly connecting their back-end transportation management systems to Lufthansa's reservation system to increase speed and transparency, in addition to the normal e-booking channel. Cargo.one is the first platform with which Lufthansa Cargo has already gone live.

Image by Pit Karges from Pixabay