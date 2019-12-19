46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares jumped 47.2% to $12.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) gained 44.2% to $6.88 following news of a license and collaboration deal with Biogen for a dry age-related macular degeneration treatment. The company will receive a $15 million upfront payment and be eligible for an added $340 million in milestones.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares climbed 35.4% to $3.9911. Paratek Pharmaceuticals said the Department of Human Health, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, has awarded it a five-year contract, with an option to extend it to 10 years, to support the development of its Nuzyra for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 22.4% to $3.22. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $13 price target.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) gained 19.1% to $4.0004.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) rose 18.1% to $34.29 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares jumped 15.7% to $27.50 after surging 44.1% on Wednesday.
- MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) gained 15.4% to $17.54. Kearny Financial Corp. reported a merger with MSB Financial Corp.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 14.7% to $102.67. Axsome Therapeutics priced its 2 million share offering at $87 per share.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) rose 13.5% to $8.74. GreenSky reached an agreement in principle for a three-year, $6 billion forward flow arrangement with a leading institutional asset manager.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) gained 13.3% to $3.75. Eyenovia disclosed that Professor Mark Bullimore, PhD and April Jasper, OD have joined Eyenovia’s Scientific Advisory Board.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) climbed 12.5% to $2.655.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) gained 11.4% to $4.39.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) surged 11.4% to $5.26.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) gained 10.4% to $6.89.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) climbed 10.3% to $12.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares surged 10% to $72.60. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $126 price target.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) gained 9.2% to $35.44.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) gained 8.9% to $6.34.
- Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MOSC) rose 8.9% to $10.30 after the company announced that it entered into an amendment with Vivint Smart Home to merge with a subsidiary of Mosaic.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) surged 8.6% to $18.67 on reports suggesting analysts believe the company is attracting strategic/activist interest.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 8.3% to $5.38.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) climbed 7.6% to $4.80
- TiVo Corp (NASDAQ: TIVO) gained 7.5% to $8.48. The company reported it will merge with Xperi in a $3 billion deal.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 7.2% to $76.39 after the company announced an agreement with IAC to separate itself from the remaining businesses of IAC.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 7% to $4.98.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 6.2% to $6.89 after gaining 8.89% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 23% to $30.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares dipped 22.3% to $0.4199 after the company reported a $5 million registered direct offering at $0.45 per share.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) dropped 17% to $4.77.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) fell 16.6% to $5.74. Minerva Neurosciences said the Phase 2b study that evaluated MIN-117 in adult patients with moderate to severe major depressive disorder, or MDD, failed to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints. The company said it has no plans for further clinical development of the molecule in MDD.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) dropped 15.6% to $1.30. The stock has dropped roughly 71% after the company reported results from its Phase 2 study evaluating CFTR Modulator combinations in F508del homozygous cystic fibrosis patients.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) dropped 13.6% to $22.34 after the company reported the retirement of Founder and CEO Steve Streit. Citigroup downgraded Green Dot from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $27 to $21.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) fell 12.2% to $9.81. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Quotient Technology with an Underweight rating and an $8 price target.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) fell 11.4% to $44.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 11.2% to $8.34. Ascena Retail reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, effective December 18, 2019.
- Xperi Corp (NASDAQ: XPER) dipped 9% to $19.05. TiVo reported it will merge with Xperi in a $3 billion deal.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares dropped 7.8% to $2.61.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) dipped 7.6% to $110.22.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares fell 6.2% to $32.82 after dropping 5.17% on Wednesday.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) fell 6.1% to $2.78 after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares declined 6.1% to $2.2450
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) fell 5.8% to $2.93 after the company reported Q4 results.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) fell 5.5% to $2.43 after gaining 10.30% on Wednesday.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) fell 4% to $111.75 after the company reported second-quarter earnings results.
