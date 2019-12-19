Snapchat Brings On 2 Iconic Brands For AR Camera Feature

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) has signed Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to join Snapchat's Scan camera search technology, Adweek reported on Thursday.

Snapchat users in the U.S. can scan a McDonald's logo featured on food or drink items to unlock three immersive McDonald's AR lenses, according to Adweek. Similarly, scanning a Coca-Cola log on a can will unlock three Coke AR lenses.

Snap's product marketing manager on its AR team Carolina Arguelles told Adweek the Scan partnership with Coca-Cola and McDonald's compliments its existing marketing strategy and will further bring together the combination of digital content into the physical world.

Scan was first announced back in April.

Why Scan Is Important For Snapchat

Snap's partnership also gives its users a new and creative way of interacting with brands. In fact, Arguelles said the partnership is unique in the sense that it markets products after a purchase is already made. As such, purchasing a product is merely the beginning of a relationship with a customer.

"Turning physical products that are a part of Snapchatters' everyday lives into conversation starters through immersive AR is an incredible way to connect with our audience and an important milestone for this technology," Arguelles told Adweek.

The new Snapchat feature is only available to users in the U.S. for now.

Snap's stock traded around $15.40 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Snap Analyst Projects 37% Revenue Growth In 2020

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Talks TikTok, Politics And Earnings