Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

Balmoral Resources (OTC: BALMF) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high

Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) traded down 3.61% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Balmoral Resources (OTC: BALMF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.32 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.

Roche Holding (OTC: RIVX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.07%.

Rivex Technology (OTC: RHHVF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $312.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.61%.

UOL Group (OTC: UOLGY) shares broke to $23.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.08%.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.04 Thursday. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.

Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $31.84. Shares traded up 16.66%.

Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.23.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTC: IIJIY) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.66. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.91 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.46%.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) shares broke to $13.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ: LARK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. The stock traded up 4.8% on the session.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) shares were up 0.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.35 for a change of up 0.35%.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.01.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.50. The stock was up 7.96% for the day.

Gazprom Neft (OTC: GZPFY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.62. The stock traded up 3.81% on the session.

ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares set a new yearly high of $24.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.

South State (NASDAQ: SSB) stock hit a yearly high price of $87.47. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares broke to $13.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.72%.

Mako Mining (OTC: MAKOF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.21. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session.

Horizon Therapeutics (OTC: HTHIY) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.16%.

Hitachi (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.08 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.11%.

Texas Mineral Resources (OTC: TMRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.83 on Thursday, moving up 8.82%.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.15 for a change of up 0.6%.

Spirent Communications (OTC: SPMYY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.02 with a daily change of up 2.3%.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) shares set a new 52-week high of $86.80 on Thursday, moving up 2.57%.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares broke to $295.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.

First Trust Senior (NYSE: FCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.37. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.

Hitachi (OTC: HTHIF) shares broke to $42.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.17%.

Societe Generale (OTC: SCGLY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.92. Shares traded up 0.73%.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares broke to $13.73 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.42%.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares set a new yearly high of $39.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.

Stora Enso (OTC: SEOJF) shares hit a yearly high of $13.90. The stock traded up 21.4% on the session.

AltiGen Communications (OTC: ATGN) shares hit a yearly high of $1.51. The stock traded up 4.85% on the session.

KDDI (OTC: KDDIY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.11. Shares traded up 2.94%.

Blue Lagoon Resources (OTC: BLAGF) shares were up 3.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.24.

Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.97%.

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $98.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.02%.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.33 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.53%.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $106.72. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.49 on Thursday, moving down 0.88%.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.26%.

Wallbridge Mining Co (OTC: WLBMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.67 with a daily change of up 3.78%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.25.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) shares hit $43.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.35 Thursday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.82 on Thursday, moving up 0.6%.

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.19. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.81 on Thursday, moving down 0.49%.

FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.17 for a change of down 1.1%.

Accor (OTC: ACRFF) shares hit $46.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.85%.

Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares hit a yearly high of $149.90. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.48 with a daily change of up 0.26%.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.90 with a daily change of up 0.06%.

United Royale Holdings (OTC: URYL) shares broke to $5.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.

Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.

ECC Capital (OTC: ECRO) shares broke to $0.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.96%.

Southwest Georgia Finl (AMEX: SGB) shares hit a yearly high of $33.99. The stock traded up 56.64% on the session.

Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXF) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.43 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.46 Thursday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares were down 0.28% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.74 for a change of down 0.28%.

Zann (OTC: ZNNC) shares were up 400.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 400.0%.

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.03 for a change of up 0.5%.

PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.74. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

Kellogg (NYSE: K) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.89 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.74%.

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares hit $397.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.7%.

PetroTal (OTC: PTALF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.37 with a daily change of up 2.0%.

Lamperd Less Lethal (OTC: LLLI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.03. Shares traded down 2.88%.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $77.22. Shares traded up 0.38%.

Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $166.43. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares were up 0.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $182.87.

Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.34.

United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares hit a yearly high of $166.66. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) shares hit a yearly high of $109.69. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

VF (NYSE: VFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.56 on Thursday, moving down 0.05%.

FGL Hldgs (NYSE: FG) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.12%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $9.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.12%. Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.09. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.09. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session. Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.26. The stock traded up 38.34% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.26. The stock traded up 38.34% on the session. Actuant (NYSE: EPAC) shares broke to $27.04 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.84%.

shares broke to $27.04 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.84%. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares set a new yearly high of $97.17 this morning. The stock was up 3.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $97.17 this morning. The stock was up 3.96% on the session. Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE: GDI) shares were up 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.73.

shares were up 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.73. Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.16. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.16. Shares traded flat%. Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.36 on Thursday, moving up 0.69%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $23.36 on Thursday, moving up 0.69%. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $295.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $295.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%. Parex Resources (OTC: PARXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%. Tokio Marine Holdings (OTC: TKOMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $55.24 with a daily change of up 0.77%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $55.24 with a daily change of up 0.77%. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.29 Thursday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $18.29 Thursday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day. State Bank (OTC: SBAZ) shares hit $18.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.

shares hit $18.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.15. The stock was up 12.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $98.15. The stock was up 12.89% for the day. Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares set a new yearly high of $171.87 this morning. The stock was up 4.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $171.87 this morning. The stock was up 4.73% on the session. WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $329.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.4%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $329.71 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.4%. Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.64.

shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.64. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $116.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $116.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%. Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%. WPP (OTC: WPPGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 9.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 9.58%. Experian (OTC: EXPGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.36 Thursday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $33.36 Thursday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day. Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.29.

shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.29. Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ: CRSA) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.02.

shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.02. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.26 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.41%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.26 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.41%. DREAM Unlimited (OTC: DRUNF) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.06 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.81%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $9.06 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.81%. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares hit $47.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.

shares hit $47.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%. Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares broke to $13.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.

shares broke to $13.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%. Nuveen Global High Income (NYSE: JGH) shares hit a yearly high of $16.34. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $16.34. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $108.56 with a daily change of up 0.46%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $108.56 with a daily change of up 0.46%. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $231.97. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $231.97. The stock traded up 1.88% on the session. FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares were down 0.91% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $101.95.

shares were down 0.91% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $101.95. Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) shares hit a yearly high of $40.80. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $40.80. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.63 Thursday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $46.63 Thursday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day. Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $15.07. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.07. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.58 on Thursday, moving up 0.96%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $67.58 on Thursday, moving up 0.96%. Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) shares hit $45.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.

shares hit $45.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%. Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $152.00 Thursday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $152.00 Thursday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. Frontline (NYSE: FRO) shares were up 3.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.92 for a change of up 3.3%.

shares were up 3.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.92 for a change of up 3.3%. IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares hit $6.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.19%.

shares hit $6.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.19%. Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.99 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.51%. The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.12 on Thursday, moving up 1.21%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $25.12 on Thursday, moving up 1.21%. Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.59. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $57.59. The stock was up 0.49% for the day. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.80 with a daily change of down 1.49%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $47.80 with a daily change of down 1.49%. Alloy Steel International (OTC: AYSI) shares set a new yearly high of $1.50 this morning. The stock was up 7.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.50 this morning. The stock was up 7.97% on the session. Euronav (NYSE: EURN) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.56%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $11.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.56%. AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.31%. PSP Swiss Property (OTC: PSPSF) shares set a new yearly high of $135.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $135.19 this morning. The stock was up 2.88% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) shares broke to $8.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.

shares broke to $8.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%. Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.04 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $22.04 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares were up 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.46.

shares were up 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.46. Rosneft Oil (OTC: OJSCY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.15 with a daily change of up 2.58%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.15 with a daily change of up 2.58%. Condor Petroleum (OTC: CNPRF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.51. Shares traded up 22.7%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.51. Shares traded up 22.7%. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $73.93. Shares traded up 0.59%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $73.93. Shares traded up 0.59%. International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.89 on Thursday, moving up 1.51%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $28.89 on Thursday, moving up 1.51%. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.09. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.09. Shares traded flat%. Pharma Mar (OTC: PHMMF) shares hit a yearly high of $3.18. The stock traded up 25.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $3.18. The stock traded up 25.0% on the session. Cat9 Group (OTC: CATN) shares set a new yearly high of $2.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $2.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session. Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares set a new yearly high of $96.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $96.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session. Symrise (OTC: SYIEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.30 on Thursday, moving up 0.56%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $25.30 on Thursday, moving up 0.56%. Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.85 on Thursday, moving up 0.79%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $84.85 on Thursday, moving up 0.79%. Alfa Laval (OTC: ALFVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.53 with a daily change of up 0.43%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.53 with a daily change of up 0.43%. Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $128.31 on Thursday, moving up 0.39%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $128.31 on Thursday, moving up 0.39%. Inpex (OTC: IPXHY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.53%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.53%. Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.43 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.9%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.43 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.9%. Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.06. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.06. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session. Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $90.01 with a daily change of up 0.23%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $90.01 with a daily change of up 0.23%. Contango Oil & Gas (AMEX: MCF) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.21%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $4.28 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.21%. First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.82 Thursday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $46.82 Thursday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares set a new yearly high of $72.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $72.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.80 for a change of up 0.77%.

shares were up 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.80 for a change of up 0.77%. NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $35.65. Shares traded up 2.63%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $35.65. Shares traded up 2.63%. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.19 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $43.19 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%. BNP Paribas (OTC: BNPQY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.74. Shares traded up 0.17%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.74. Shares traded up 0.17%. Martinrea International (OTC: MRETF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.80. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.80. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session. Nitori Holdings (OTC: NCLTF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.50 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.50 on Thursday morning, moving flat%. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) shares hit $108.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.

shares hit $108.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.97 Thursday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $4.97 Thursday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.50. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.50. The stock traded up 3.09% on the session. MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.34. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $37.34. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.07%. Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.22.

shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.22. Just Eat (OTC: JSTTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.32 Thursday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $5.32 Thursday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.10. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $39.10. The stock was up 0.67% for the day. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.45 Thursday. The stock was up 7.59% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $2.45 Thursday. The stock was up 7.59% for the day. UniCredit (OTC: UNCRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.47 Thursday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $7.47 Thursday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.58 Thursday. The stock was up 1.52% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $31.58 Thursday. The stock was up 1.52% for the day. First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) shares were down 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.44.

shares were down 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.44. Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) stock made a new 52-week high of $202.69 Thursday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $202.69 Thursday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day. Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $116.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $116.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%. Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares were up 0.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.99 for a change of up 0.08%.

shares were up 0.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.99 for a change of up 0.08%. Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.61%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.61%. Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE: ZAYO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.45. Shares traded up 0.12%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.45. Shares traded up 0.12%. TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.58 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.58 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.17%. Capcom (OTC: CCOEY) shares set a new yearly high of $14.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $14.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.14% on the session. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.43 with a daily change of up 2.96%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.43 with a daily change of up 2.96%. Paragon Financial (OTC: PGNN) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.41 Thursday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $10.41 Thursday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ: ISSC) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.44%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $7.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.44%. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.62 Thursday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.62 Thursday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day. Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.85 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.85 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.7%. Standard Chartered (OTC: SCBFY) shares hit a yearly high of $19.75. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $19.75. The stock traded up 3.4% on the session. Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $17.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%. Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $149.79. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $149.79. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.06 with a daily change of up 0.41%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $17.06 with a daily change of up 0.41%. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.12. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $16.12. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares hit a yearly high of $9.54. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.54. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session. SB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SBFG) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.60.

shares were up 0.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.60. Mills Estruturas (OTC: MILTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.15 with a daily change of up 7.14%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.15 with a daily change of up 7.14%. Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) shares hit $21.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.12%.

shares hit $21.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.12%. EV Floating-Rate Income (NYSE: EFF) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.79 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.79 for a change of flat%. Bay Banks of Virginia (OTC: BAYK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.57 with a daily change of up 1.17%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.57 with a daily change of up 1.17%. Avista (NYSE: AVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.34. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.34. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session. Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%. Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.06%. Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) shares hit a yearly high of $97.19. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $97.19. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. Pharming (OTC: PHGUF) shares were up 1.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.80.

shares were up 1.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.80. Eagle Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: EFBI) shares hit a yearly high of $16.58. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $16.58. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares set a new 52-week high of $210.06 on Thursday, moving down 0.02%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $210.06 on Thursday, moving down 0.02%. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $292.28. Shares traded up 0.25%.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.