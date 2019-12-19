7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock increased by 13.3% to $0.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) stock increased by 3.2% to $120.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 19, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $128.00.
- Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares increased by 1.5% to $3.29. The market cap seems to be at $183.8 million.
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $2.66. The market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
Losers
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) stock declined 2.8% to $16.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares decreased by 1.5% to $41.57. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 19, is at Underweight, with a price target of $41.00.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares declined 1.1% to $16.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 19, is at Underweight, with a price target of $13.00.
