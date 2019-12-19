Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2019 8:55am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Naked Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock increased by 13.3% to $0.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) stock increased by 3.2% to $120.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 19, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $128.00.
  • Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares increased by 1.5% to $3.29. The market cap seems to be at $183.8 million.
  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $2.66. The market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.

 

Losers

  • Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) stock declined 2.8% to $16.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares decreased by 1.5% to $41.57. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 19, is at Underweight, with a price target of $41.00.
  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares declined 1.1% to $16.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 19, is at Underweight, with a price target of $13.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DRI + EAT)

28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Darden Restaurants Trades Lower On Q2 Earnings, Reaffirms Guidance
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2019
Restaurants Push Ads, Gift Cards This Holiday Season
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Is Cincinnati The Next Silicon Valley Of Freight? – FreightWaves Insiders

US Proposes Rule To Let States Import Some Canadian Prescription Drugs