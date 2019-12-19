4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares surged 8.0% to $2.02 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $210.7 million.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) shares surged 5.0% to $30.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 12, is at Hold, with a price target of $29.00.
Losers
- Ambev, Inc. (NYSE: ABEV) shares plummeted 0.4% to $4.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $68.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 03, the current rating is at Underweight.
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) stock decreased by 0.4% to $42.31. The market cap stands at $90.6 billion.
