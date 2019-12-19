10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) shares increased by 6.6% to $7.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.1 million. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on November 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.00.
- Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) stock surged 4.8% to $6.80. The market cap seems to be at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $73.00. The market cap stands at $20.4 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on November 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $75.00.
- VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $2.49. The market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares increased by 1.1% to $324.26. The market cap stands at $137.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on December 10, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEUM) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million. According to the most recent rating by Northland Securities, on October 22, the current rating is at Market Perform.
Losers
- Quotient Technology, Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) stock fell 2.7% to $10.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $765.0 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 19, is at Underweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Inc. (NYSE: TLK) shares decreased by 1.8% to $27.88. The market cap stands at $29.0 billion.
- Orange, Inc. (NYSE: ORAN) stock decreased by 1.4% to $14.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 09, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE: TEF) shares fell 1.1% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 billion.
