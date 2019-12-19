6 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $9.70 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $18.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) stock increased by 1.3% to $20.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.
Losers
- Mosaic, Inc. (NYSE: MOS) shares fell 1.8% to $20.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $7.5 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $16.00.
- ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) shares decreased by 1.6% to $18.17. The market cap stands at $14.9 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE: HL) shares fell 1.0% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.75.
