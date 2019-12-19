Market Overview

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2019 8:35am   Comments
Gainers

  • Estre Ambiental, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock increased by 6.9% to $0.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $333.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.0 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $322.00.

 

Losers

  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) shares plummeted 14.4% to $34.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $996.8 million.
  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares fell 9.6% to $44.95. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 07, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock plummeted 1.4% to $0.68. The market cap stands at $46.1 million. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.

