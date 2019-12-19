36 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Helius Medical Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) stock increased by 88.1% to $0.79 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares moved upwards by 41.7% to $4.18. The market cap stands at $102.6 million.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares surged 27.9% to $6.10. The market cap seems to be at $65.5 million.
- Rite Aid, Inc. (NYSE: RAD) stock surged 26.9% to $10.60. The market cap stands at $504.8 million.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares increased by 10.8% to $1.13. The market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares increased by 8.9% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares rose 8.7% to $0.36. The market cap seems to be at $31.0 million.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock increased by 8.0% to $2.84. The market cap stands at $210.9 million. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $96.70. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $104.00.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) stock increased by 6.5% to $0.31. The market cap stands at $64.8 million.
- ObsEva, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares increased by 6.4% to $3.16. The market cap seems to be at $337.6 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares surged 5.4% to $2.44. The market cap seems to be at $721.1 million.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) stock increased by 4.9% to $69.25. The market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $126.00.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares increased by 4.9% to $17.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.9 million.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) stock rose 3.8% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on October 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.00.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock rose 3.8% to $117.04. The market cap seems to be at $18.4 billion. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $124.00.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) stock rose 3.7% to $2.25. The market cap stands at $99.1 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.
- Macrogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) stock increased by 3.5% to $10.95. The market cap seems to be at $463.2 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $17.00.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares rose 2.9% to $0.24. The market cap seems to be at $16.4 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares increased by 2.6% to $1.59. The market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on December 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $20.50. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $1.17. The market cap seems to be at $46.0 million.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $24.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.0 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock surged 1.5% to $4.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million.
Losers
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares decreased by 25.9% to $0.40 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on October 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.20.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) stock plummeted 18.3% to $5.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.9 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) stock fell 5.3% to $0.68. The market cap seems to be at $27.6 million.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares decreased by 2.5% to $20.30. The market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on December 16, is at Hold, with a price target of $26.00.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares declined 2.3% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares plummeted 2.0% to $2.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.8 million. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on November 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock fell 1.8% to $0.39. The market cap stands at $3.9 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
- Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares plummeted 1.6% to $3.90. The market cap seems to be at $508.2 million. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) stock plummeted 1.6% to $1.88. The market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares plummeted 1.4% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.
- Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNY) shares decreased by 1.1% to $49.79. The market cap stands at $115.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on December 06, the current rating is at Underweight.
