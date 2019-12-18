Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 112 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was HKT Trust and HKT (OTC: HKTTF) .

. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Primal Solutions (OTC: PMSO) .

. OceanaGold (OTC: OCANF) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 18.81% after hiting a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

HKT Trust and HKT (OTC: HKTTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.42 today morning. The stock traded down 2.74% over the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.58 today morning. The stock was down 8.13% on the session. PLDT (OTC: PHTCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $19.13. Shares then traded down 8.9%.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.95% for the day. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares hit a yearly low of $17.76 today morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.16% over the rest of the day. OceanaGold (OTC: OGDCF) stock moved down 1.04% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.73 to open trading.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.66. Shares then traded down 4.95%. Rhoen Klinikum (OTC: RKAGY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $9.71. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock moved down 5.29% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.34 to open trading. Li & Fung (OTC: LFUGY) stock moved down 5.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to open trading.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.41%. WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $14.60, and later moved up 5.65% over the session.

shares moved down 0.89% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $87.16 to begin trading. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $19.62. Shares then traded down 3.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $35.10. Shares then traded down 0.43%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session. Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.18 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.85% over the rest of the day.

stock moved down 4.37% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.58 to open trading. Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.16% on the day.

shares moved down 9.31% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.00 to begin trading. Fearless Films (OTC: FERL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 19.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.14% over the rest of the day. Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.60, and later moved down 3.74% over the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was down 53.62% for the day. Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX: LCTX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.64 today morning. The stock was down 4.75% on the session. Power Solutions Intl (OTC: PSIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.21, and later moved down 34.82% over the session.

stock hit $0.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.25% over the course of the day. Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.81. Shares then traded up 2.76%.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.67 today morning. The stock was down 40.36% on the session. Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock hit $0.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.23% over the course of the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.76% on the day. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 4.45% for the day.

shares fell to $7.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.18%. Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares fell to $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.65%.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% for the day. i-CABLE Communications (OTC: ICABY) stock hit $0.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.82% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Metals X (OTC: MLXEF) stock moved down 26.09% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.

shares fell to $1.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.49%. VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.09%.

shares were down 3.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.22. 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.91 today morning. The stock traded down 6.53% over the session. ImageWare Systems (OTC: IWSY) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to begin trading.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.16. Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.83%.

shares moved down 9.62% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.47 to begin trading. HIVE Blockchain (OTC: HVBTF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was up 9.63% on the session.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 13.87%. Hemp (OTC: HEMP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.

stock hit $0.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.41% over the course of the day. Zafgen (NASDAQ: ZFGN) stock moved down 20.32% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.62 to open trading.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 22.41% over the session. ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 51.34% on the session.

shares were down 16.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0042. Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) shares fell to $0.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.18%.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% for the day. SinglePoint (OTC: SING) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.16%.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.49, and later moved down 0.44% over the session. Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.48%.

shares fell to $0.004 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 54.55%. Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.78 today morning. The stock traded down 4.88% over the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session. Wildflower Brands (OTC: WLDFF) shares moved down 1.03% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to begin trading.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.36, and later moved down 29.41% over the session. Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.74. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 8.41%. GT Biopharma (OTC: GTBP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.10, and later moved up 0.92% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 12.5% over the session. Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.92% over the rest of the day.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded down 20.09% over the session. Canadian Spirit Resources (OTC: CSPUF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.89% for the day.

shares moved down 5.9% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.46 to begin trading. Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.002. Shares then traded down 83.99%. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.99, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 28.98%. Aranjin Resources (OTC: FVVSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 14.53%.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 56.62% for the day. Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares moved down 13.1% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.08 today morning. The stock was down 70.91% on the session. Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTC: PARNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded down 3.58%. Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock moved up 4.65% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.5% for the day. Sienna Resources (OTC: SNNAF) shares fell to $0.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Global Cannabis (OTC: FUAPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded up 12.73% over the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% for the day. MultiCell Technologies (OTC: MCET) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Precicion Trim (OTC: PRTR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 31.03% for the day.

shares fell to $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 18.81%. Airborne Wireless Network (OTC: ABWN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%. High Performance (OTC: TBEV) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 27.15% on the session. Quest Oil (OTC: QOIL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 90.0%.

stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Chimera Energy (OTC: CHMR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000856 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 4.55%. Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00275 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 9.09%. Fire River Gold (OTC: FVGCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.001. Shares then traded down 91.8%.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Atlas Technology Group (OTC: ATYG) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares moved down 99.9% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Telco Cuba (OTC: QBAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00001 to begin trading. The stock was down 90.0% on the session.

