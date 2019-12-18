Why Alexa, Siri Are Teaming Up

Rival makers of smart home devices are collaborating on a new connectivity standard to increase compatibility among devices.

Tech giants Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), along with the Zigbee Alliance, have formed a new working group, according to a joint Wednesday press release.

The group's mission is to make smart home devices secure, reliable and seamless to use.

The group plans to work toward making communication across smart home devices possible through an open-source approach, the companies said.

This will make it easier for companies to build devices that are cross compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google's Assistant and others.

Why It's Important

The group said it has an open invite for other device manufacturers, silicon providers and other developers from across the smart home sector to participate in and contribute to the new standard, according to the press release.

The group said it's aiming to release a draft specification and preliminary open source materials in late 2020, according to CNBC.

