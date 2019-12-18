Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alexa, Siri Are Teaming Up

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 3:16pm   Comments
Share:
Why Alexa, Siri Are Teaming Up

Rival makers of smart home devices are collaborating on a new connectivity standard to increase compatibility among devices. 

Tech giants Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), along with the Zigbee Alliance, have formed a new working group, according to a joint Wednesday press release.

The group's mission is to make smart home devices secure, reliable and seamless to use.

The group plans to work toward making communication across smart home devices possible through an open-source approach, the companies said.

This will make it easier for companies to build devices that are cross compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google's Assistant and others.

Why It's Important

The group said it has an open invite for other device manufacturers, silicon providers and other developers from across the smart home sector to participate in and contribute to the new standard, according to the press release.

The group said it's aiming to release a draft specification and preliminary open source materials in late 2020, according to CNBC. 

Related Links:

Loup Ventures Analyzes Voice Assistants: Google Bests Siri And Alexa, But All Are Improved

'Hey Siri, Buy My Groceries At Walmart' Is Now A Real Thing

Photo courtesy of Amazon. 

Posted-In: Alexa CNBC SIRI Smart Home smarthomeNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Google Resolves Long-Running Tax Dispute With Australia
Amazon's Power Moves, Boeing's Struggles, Freight Economics, And Other Big Deals — WTT?!?
No Holiday Gift From FedEx, But Some Analysts Still See Delivery Around The Corner
Today's Pickup: Isuzu Motors To Acquire Volvo's UD Trucks For $2.3 Billion
Locix Leverages Data To Provide Spatial And Contextual Awareness To Warehouses
New Chapter In Ugly FedEx-Amazon Divorce Puts Merchants In Middle
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Greece To Buy Drones From US, Israel To Defend Against Another NATO Ally