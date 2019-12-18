Steel City Freight Leaders Collaborate, Promote Pittsburgh's Freight Power

FreightWaves Chief Strategy Officer John "JT" Engstrom welcomed Pittsburgh natives Michael Ceravolo, CCO of Beemac Logistics, and ARL Logistics Executive Vice President Jordan Reber to "Freight Alley" Chattanooga, Tennessee on this episode of the FreightWavesTV show, "Fuller Speed Ahead."

As long-time friends down similar career paths, both Ceravolo and Reber share a love for "the Steel City" and believe industry collaboration not only strengthens business relationships but also helps promote the city they call home.

"I'm always going around the country promoting collaboration," Reber said. " Michael and I came together and we said we need to do more of this around Pittsburgh as well. Ultimately, we're out there sharing best business practices, talking about what technology we're looking at, and by talking about the failures we've had we can help each other and be better off."

Reber and Ceravolo share the view that maintaining a strong network of local business partners will reaffirm their hometown's reputation as a longstanding leader of industry and logistics.

"There's a lot of really good talent in Pittsburgh," Reber added. "We have access through waterways and rail and renovations are currently underway at our airport."

"Pittsburgh's a melting pot," Ceravolo said. "We have a great college and university system as well as great customers in the region that are continuing to come to Pittsburgh to set up shop."

He continued, "For us, it's about building organizations that really empower people to come to work, do their best, and really be rewarded for that. That's been a big part of our success is being sure our employees feel that recognition and that they're truly given a path to build their own destiny."

Founded in 1984, Beemac Logistics provides full-scale multi-modal transportation management services such as truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air, ocean, warehousing, and specialized hauling services across North America, according to its website.

Ceravolo noted that Beemac's 500-truck fleet, around 100 logistics professionals, and three offices have contributed to this year's exceptional $200 million gross revenue.

ARL Logistics is a division of ARL Transport, LLC, one of the largest intermodal drayage companies in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. With 41 years of experience, ARL Logistics provides flatbed, specialized, dry van, temperature-controlled, LTL, intermodal, global door-to-door service, managed carrier programs, and logistics consulting service, among other offerings.

