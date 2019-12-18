40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares climbed 32.3% to $21.82. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 111% on Monday after the company announced it completed a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for its Maralixibat.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 17.6% to $22.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) gained 16.5% to $7.63. B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Cormedix with a Buy rating.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares jumped 16.4% to $2.5950.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) gained 16% to $2.33. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech with a Buy rating and a $9 price target.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares climbed 15.8% to $5.35 after the company announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Global Blood Therapeutics to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapies for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. GBT will pay Syros $20 million upfront and fund up to $40 million in preclinical research for at least three years.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) gained 15.7% to $4.71.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 15.5% to $3.7880.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 14.4% to $10.55. Neoleukin Therapeutics priced its 8.925 million share public offering at $8.40 per share.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) climbed 12.9% to $13.25.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) jumped 12% to $15.42.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares rose 11.9% to $4.14.
- Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE: NE) shares jumped 11.9% to $1.06. The company named Stephen Butz as Executive Vice President and CFO.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) gained 11.4% to $8.45 after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares jumped 11.2% to $3.78 after the company disclosed that the first patient has been dosed in REDUX Phase II clinical trial of DM199 for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) gained 9.1% to $5.34.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) climbed 8.5% to $2.29.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 8.4% to $22.53 after Bank of America upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMPX) climbed 8% to $20.62 after the company entered into a rideshare rental fleet partnership with YayYo Inc.
- Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) gained 7.7% to $63.08 after the company entered into an agreement with Resolution Life Group to sell the company's Individual Life and other non-retirment annuities business for roughly $1.7 billion.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares rose 7.3% to $11.71 after a US bankruptcy judge approved the company's $13.5 billion settlement with California wildfire victims.
- Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) gained 7.3% to $101.23. Columbia Sportswear Company will replace Uniti Group in the S&P MidCap 400 on Monday, December 23.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) rose 6.4% to $2.48 after surging 12.02% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares fell 21.5% to $2.3801 as traders circulate earlier Seeking Alpha blogpost from Hugh Akston 'Akorn warns of possible bankruptcy filing'.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 15% to $4.08 after the company the company reported results from its Phase 1/2 study of SGT-001 that showed the candidate has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit for patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares dipped 13% to $18.60 after the company named Boris Kim as CEO, effective January 15. QIWI appointed Maria Shevchenko as Deputy CEO.
- Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO) dropped 10.9% to $1.0250 after William Blair downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) fell 10.8% to $118.28.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) dipped 10.6% to $9.90.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 10% to $146.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued soft FY20 guidance.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) dropped 9.7% to $2.4550 after reporting Q4 results.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) dipped 9.3% to $6.44.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) dropped 9.2% to $2.27.
- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) shares declined 8.6% to $73.92 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) fell 8.5% to $6.68.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares fell 8.4% to $3.5001.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) dropped 8.2% to $3.80.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 7.9% to $34.00 after rising 5.46% on Tuesday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) dropped 6.2% to $2.2040 after the Italian Government announced it plans to lesson imports on Medical Marijuana in 2020.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: GBT) fell 5.3% to $73.67 after the company announced it has entered to in a collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapies for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. The company will pay Syros $20 million upfront and fund up to $40 million in preclinical research for at least three years.
