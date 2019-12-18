Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jack In The Box Discloses Troubling Store Trends

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Jack In The Box Discloses Troubling Store Trends

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced last week that it will begin the search for a new CEO — and whoever is appointed will be challenged on day one, according to a Wednesday Restaurant Business report. 

Negative Operating Income At Jack In The Box Stores 

Data compiled from Jack in the Box franchise disclosure document shows around 300 of its total 2,200 locations generate less than $1 million in annual sales, the publication reported.

The median operating income for these stores is negative $36,260,  which is suggestive of the possibility of store closures.

Some locations with more than $1 million in annual sales are also in the red, Restaurant Business said. 

Jack in the Box only started selling stores to franchisees in the early 2000s, and the company kept control of the properties. The restaurant chain leased the properties to operators for around 9.5% of revenues.

While this type of arrangement is common, franchise rent accounts for around 30% of Jack in the Box's overall revenue. Some argue this fee is too high given low average unit volumes, according to Restaurant Business. 

Consultant Says 13% Of Locations Could Be Cash Flow Negative

Restaurant consultant John Gordon told Restaurant Business it is possible around 13% of all Jack in the Box locations are cash flow negative.

What's even more concerning: the data provided by Jack in the Box covers only 2018, and rising labor and other costs imply further deterioration occurred throughout 2019.

The restaurant chain did not respond to Restaurant Business' request for comment, the publication said. 

What's Next

Whoever replaces Lenny Comma as CEO will feel "immediate pressure" to help support sales and prevent franchisees from throwing in the towel, according to Restaurant Business. 

The stock was trading 0.8% higher at $76.59 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Goldman Digests Casual Dining Restaurant Stocks, Serves Up 2 Buys And 2 Sells

4 Free Fast-Food Offers For The Holidays

Photo by Coolcaesar via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Burgers food Restaurant BusinessNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JACK)

4 Free Fast-Food Offers For The Holidays
How The Twin Brothers Behind 'CollegeStudent' Started A Viral Sticker Company
Q4 Earnings Preview For Jack In The Box
Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2019
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Locix Leverages Data To Provide Spatial And Contextual Awareness To Warehouses

Shippers: Liner Low-Sulfur Surcharges Are Not Ethical Or Transparent