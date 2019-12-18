Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 234 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high. Syntec Biofuel (OTC: SYBF) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 7.7% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock set a new 52-week high of $209.19 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $209.19 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHVF) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.88 on Wednesday, moving up 0.49%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $38.88 on Wednesday, moving up 0.49%. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) stock made a new 52-week high of $311.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $311.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares set a new yearly high of $325.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $325.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session. Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares set a new yearly high of $100.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $100.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were up 0.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $229.55.

shares were up 0.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $229.55. ASML Holding (OTC: ASMLF) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $294.87.

shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $294.87. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $240.94. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $240.94. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session. Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.39. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.39. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares hit a yearly high of $232.12. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $232.12. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares were down 0.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $596.04.

shares were down 0.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $596.04. Target (NYSE: TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $128.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $128.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session. Lukoil (OTC: LUKOY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.08%. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $385.51 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $385.51 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.78%. Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $190.93 with a daily change of down 0.3%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $190.93 with a daily change of down 0.3%. Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares hit a yearly high of $40.97. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $40.97. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares broke to $112.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%.

shares broke to $112.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%. Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares set a new yearly high of $182.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $182.14 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session. Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) shares set a new yearly high of $69.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $69.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session. MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares broke to $51.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.

shares broke to $51.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%. Sysco (NYSE: SYY) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $84.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares broke to $291.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.02%.

shares broke to $291.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.02%. Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares set a new yearly high of $370.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $370.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session. VF (NYSE: VFC) shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.25.

shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.25. Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $73.11 with a daily change of down 0.4%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $73.11 with a daily change of down 0.4%. Credit Suisse Group (OTC: CSGKF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.70. Shares traded up 0.51%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.70. Shares traded up 0.51%. Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.68. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.68. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.01. Shares traded up 0.72%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.01. Shares traded up 0.72%. Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $27.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. Experian (OTC: EXPGF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $33.27. Shares traded up 2.9%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $33.27. Shares traded up 2.9%. IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares were down 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.54 for a change of down 0.33%.

shares were down 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.54 for a change of down 0.33%. Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.72.

shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.72. Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.45.

shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.45. Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.73 for a change of up 0.9%.

shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.73 for a change of up 0.9%. Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) shares hit a yearly high of $53.12. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $53.12. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $46.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%. Societe Generale (OTC: SCGLY) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.38%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $6.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.38%. Societe Generale (OTC: SCGLF) shares broke to $34.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.44%.

shares broke to $34.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.44%. Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.10.

shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.10. ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares hit a yearly high of $156.88. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $156.88. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session. Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) stock hit a yearly high price of $86.87. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $86.87. The stock was up 1.02% for the day. Sika (OTC: SXYAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.40 on Wednesday, moving up 1.94%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $18.40 on Wednesday, moving up 1.94%. Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.35. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $16.35. The stock was up 1.56% for the day. New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $125.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%. Akzo Nobel (OTC: AKZOF) shares were up 3.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $99.55 for a change of up 3.4%.

shares were up 3.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $99.55 for a change of up 3.4%. First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $117.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $117.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.93 on Wednesday, moving up 1.25%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $46.93 on Wednesday, moving up 1.25%. MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $33.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day. BB Seguridade (OTC: BBSEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.30 on Wednesday, moving up 0.43%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $9.30 on Wednesday, moving up 0.43%. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTC: GBLBF) shares broke to $105.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.

shares broke to $105.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%. Epiroc (OTC: EPOKY) shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.52.

shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.52. Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.96.

shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.96. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) shares hit a yearly high of $25.36. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $25.36. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session. Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares set a new yearly high of $93.39 this morning. The stock was up 4.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $93.39 this morning. The stock was up 4.64% on the session. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.59. Shares traded down 0.19%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.59. Shares traded down 0.19%. Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares hit a yearly high of $279.87. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $279.87. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session. SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $66.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%. Advantest (OTC: ATEYY) shares hit $53.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.01%.

shares hit $53.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.01%. Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.06 for a change of up 0.78%.

shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.06 for a change of up 0.78%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%. China Oilfield Services (OTC: CHOLF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.46. Shares traded up 5.04%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.46. Shares traded up 5.04%. Smiths Group (OTC: SMGKF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.10. Shares traded up 6.25%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.10. Shares traded up 6.25%. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.66 with a daily change of up 0.23%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.66 with a daily change of up 0.23%. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.40.

shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.40. Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.03. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.03. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session. Tim Participacoes (NYSE: TSU) shares hit $18.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.

shares hit $18.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.35 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.35 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day. Prada (OTC: PRDSY) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $7.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.32 on Wednesday, moving up 7.27%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $62.32 on Wednesday, moving up 7.27%. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit a yearly high of $63.93. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $63.93. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.64.

shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.64. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.24.

shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.24. LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) shares hit a yearly high of $94.70. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $94.70. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session. Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE: GDI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.42. Shares traded down 0.32%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.42. Shares traded down 0.32%. Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTC: ZLIOF) shares were up 5.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.79 for a change of up 5.33%.

shares were up 5.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.79 for a change of up 5.33%. Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares hit a yearly high of $10.26. The stock traded up 2.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.26. The stock traded up 2.69% on the session. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.70. Shares traded down 0.12%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.70. Shares traded down 0.12%. Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) shares hit $42.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.57%.

shares hit $42.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.57%. CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares hit a yearly high of $244.00. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $244.00. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session. Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $59.57 with a daily change of up 0.15%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $59.57 with a daily change of up 0.15%. Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.24 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $59.24 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day. EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.87. Shares traded up 0.24%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.87. Shares traded up 0.24%. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares set a new yearly high of $20.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $20.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.36 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.36 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Greek Organisation (OTC: GRKZF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.23%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.23%. Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $78.48 with a daily change of down 0.33%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $78.48 with a daily change of down 0.33%. F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.84. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.84. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session. UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.35.

shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.35. Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) shares broke to $46.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.

shares broke to $46.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%. Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.87 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.87 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.97 on Wednesday, moving up 0.3%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.97 on Wednesday, moving up 0.3%. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $117.78 with a daily change of down 1.51%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $117.78 with a daily change of down 1.51%. JGC Holdings (OTC: JGCCY) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $33.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.24% for the day. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.47.

shares were down 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.47. Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%. Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%. MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.90 with a daily change of down 0.7%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.90 with a daily change of down 0.7%. Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.59. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $16.59. The stock was up 1.49% for the day. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.16 on Wednesday, moving down 0.92%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $27.16 on Wednesday, moving down 0.92%. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) shares broke to $18.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.62%.

shares broke to $18.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.62%. Boyd Group Income (OTC: BFGIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.58 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.58 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.8%. SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares hit $64.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.9%.

shares hit $64.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.9%. Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.98. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.98. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.7%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.7%. South State (NASDAQ: SSB) shares hit $87.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.

shares hit $87.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares hit $38.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.55%.

shares hit $38.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.55%. Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares were up 2.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.14 for a change of up 2.0%.

shares were up 2.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.14 for a change of up 2.0%. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.24 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.97% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $27.24 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.97% for the day. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares hit $52.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.

shares hit $52.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%. Stantec (NYSE: STN) shares set a new yearly high of $28.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $28.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.23%. TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.42. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.42. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session. Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) shares were up 18.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.60.

shares were up 18.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.60. Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.33%. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.46. Shares traded up 0.37%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.46. Shares traded up 0.37%. BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.22%. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.46 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.46 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.45. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $53.45. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.09%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $68.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.09%. NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.40. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.40. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) shares hit a yearly high of $24.34. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $24.34. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.97 with a daily change of down 0.67%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $49.97 with a daily change of down 0.67%. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares were down 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.84.

shares were down 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.84. American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares were down 1.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.80 for a change of down 1.16%.

shares were down 1.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.80 for a change of down 1.16%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares hit $18.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%.

shares hit $18.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%. Park National (AMEX: PRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.85 on Wednesday, moving down 0.06%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $104.85 on Wednesday, moving down 0.06%. FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.82. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.82. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.45 for a change of up 0.31%.

shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.45 for a change of up 0.31%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%. First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) shares were down 0.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00.

shares were down 0.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00. Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.00 with a daily change of down 0.08%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.00 with a daily change of down 0.08%. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.66. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.66. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session. Scatec Solar (OTC: STECF) shares were up 1.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.22.

shares were up 1.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.22. Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) shares hit a yearly high of $23.07. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.07. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session. 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.36%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $53.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.36%. Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $28.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.17.

shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.17. Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.96. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.96. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session. Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) shares were down 0.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.56.

shares were down 0.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.56. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.50 for a change of up 0.55%.

shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.50 for a change of up 0.55%. Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ: EFSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%. Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares hit $7.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.91%.

shares hit $7.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.91%. Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.59 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $36.59 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day. First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.07.

shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.07. S4 Capital (OTC: SCPPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.41 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.41 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.83 with a daily change of up 1.64%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.83 with a daily change of up 1.64%. Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.83 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $20.83 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day. Cargojet (OTC: CGJTF) shares hit a yearly high of $80.00. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $80.00. The stock traded flat% on the session. Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares were up 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.93 for a change of up 0.68%.

shares were up 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.93 for a change of up 0.68%. Chorus Aviation (OTC: CHRRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.30. The stock was up 3.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $6.30. The stock was up 3.09% for the day. Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) shares were down 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.53.

shares were down 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.53. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%. German American (NASDAQ: GABC) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $35.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.50 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $26.50 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day. Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.34 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.62%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $43.34 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.62%. Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) shares were up 1.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.18.

shares were up 1.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.18. Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.06. Shares traded up 0.5%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.06. Shares traded up 0.5%. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) shares hit $17.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.

shares hit $17.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%. Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) shares broke to $17.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $17.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.60 for a change of down 1.1%.

shares were down 1.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.60 for a change of down 1.1%. Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) shares set a new yearly high of $8.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session. Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $47.24 with a daily change of down 0.12%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $47.24 with a daily change of down 0.12%. First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) shares hit a yearly high of $17.35. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $17.35. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session. AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.00.

shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.00. BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.96 on Wednesday, moving up 0.83%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $21.96 on Wednesday, moving up 0.83%. Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.31. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.31. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session. Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) shares broke to $29.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.51%.

shares broke to $29.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.51%. Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.56. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.56. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session. QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) shares hit $43.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.76%.

shares hit $43.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.76%. The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares set a new yearly high of $13.39 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.39 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $37.30. Shares traded down 0.24%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $37.30. Shares traded down 0.24%. York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.81 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.02% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $46.81 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.02% for the day. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.03%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $19.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.03%. Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) shares broke to $10.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.

shares broke to $10.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%. Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.88 on Wednesday, moving down 0.62%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $30.88 on Wednesday, moving down 0.62%. Arrow Global Group (OTC: ARWGF) shares hit $3.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $3.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.26.

shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.26. Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.00.

shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.00. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) shares hit $21.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.

shares hit $21.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.30 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.2%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.30 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.2%. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were down 1.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.73 for a change of down 1.57%.

shares were down 1.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.73 for a change of down 1.57%. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.68%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.68%. Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $16.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%. Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.80 with a daily change of up 2.5%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.80 with a daily change of up 2.5%. West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.38. Shares traded up 0.51%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.38. Shares traded up 0.51%. Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ: SONA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.75 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.75 with a daily change of flat%. Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ: PFIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.06. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.06. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session. Nuveen Global High Income (NYSE: JGH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.22 with a daily change of up 0.37%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.22 with a daily change of up 0.37%. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.78. Shares traded up 0.09%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.78. Shares traded up 0.09%. First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.89%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.89%. Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $21.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.71. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.71. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session. Stereotaxis (AMEX: STXS) shares were up 3.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.86 for a change of up 3.13%.

shares were up 3.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.86 for a change of up 3.13%. Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.15. The stock was up 4.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $12.15. The stock was up 4.14% for the day. CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.05.

shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.05. Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.20. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $39.20. The stock was down 0.13% for the day. Bank7 (NASDAQ: BSVN) shares broke to $19.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%.

shares broke to $19.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%. Brookfield Global Listed (NYSE: INF) shares hit a yearly high of $14.17. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.17. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) shares broke to $29.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.61%.

shares broke to $29.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.61%. Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX: CIK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.27. Shares traded up 0.45%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.27. Shares traded up 0.45%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.45. The stock was up 39.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $22.45. The stock was up 39.38% for the day. Taiwan Fund (NYSE: TWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.96. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $21.96. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) shares broke to $8.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%.

shares broke to $8.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%. Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares were up 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.00 for a change of up 0.44%.

shares were up 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.00 for a change of up 0.44%. Condor Hospitality Trust (AMEX: CDOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.22%. Abivax (OTC: AAVXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.75%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.75%. Western Asset Corporate (NYSE: TLI) shares broke to $9.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.

shares broke to $9.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.83. Shares traded up 20.39%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.83. Shares traded up 20.39%. Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) shares broke to $10.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.24%.

shares broke to $10.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.24%. kneat.com (OTC: FBAYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.93 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.76%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1.93 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.76%. Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ: ISSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.64 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $6.64 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day. Lion One Metals (OTC: LOMLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.03 on Wednesday, moving flat%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $1.03 on Wednesday, moving flat%. Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.00 with a daily change of up 3.96%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.00 with a daily change of up 3.96%. Firan Technology Group (OTC: FTGFF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.95.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.95. InsCorp (OTC: IBTN) shares set a new yearly high of $18.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $18.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session. State Bank (OTC: SBAZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.58 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $18.58 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%. Century Financial (OTC: CYFL) shares hit $23.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.44%.

shares hit $23.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.44%. Balmoral Resources (OTC: BALMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%. First Community Corp Tn (OTC: FCCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.25. The stock was up 7.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $7.25. The stock was up 7.25% for the day. Viewtran Group (OTC: VIEWF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Wednesday. The stock was up 400.0% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.01 Wednesday. The stock was up 400.0% for the day. Azimut Exploration (OTC: AZMTF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 7.7%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 7.7%. Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.72.

shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.72. Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) shares hit $0.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.

shares hit $0.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%. NTM Gold (OTC: NMGNF) shares hit $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.5%.

shares hit $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.5%. Security Devices Intl (OTC: SDEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Wednesday, moving up 1.75%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Wednesday, moving up 1.75%. CR2 Empreendimentos (OTC: CREIY) shares hit a yearly high of $35.25. The stock traded up 10.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $35.25. The stock traded up 10.75% on the session. Texas Mineral Resources (OTC: TMRC) shares hit $0.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.21%.

shares hit $0.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.21%. Deer Consumer Products (OTC: DEER) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded up 17.65% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded up 17.65% on the session. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares hit $26.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%.

shares hit $26.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%. Fortitude Group (OTC: FRTD) shares set a new yearly high of $0.0015 this morning. The stock was up 400.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.0015 this morning. The stock was up 400.0% on the session. Northern Star Financial (OTC: NSBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 400.0%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 400.0%. Public Management (OTC: PCMC) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.07. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.07. The stock was flat% for the day. Syntec Biofuel (OTC: SYBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 150.0%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.