6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 8:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $0.40 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $31.1 million.
  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) stock increased by 1.9% to $53.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $61.00.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock surged 1.4% to $80.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares surged 1.1% to $0.99. The market cap seems to be at $46.7 million.

 

Losers

  • Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYIP) stock plummeted 1.5% to $22.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) stock decreased by 1.5% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market Movers

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

