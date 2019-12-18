6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $0.40 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $31.1 million.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) stock increased by 1.9% to $53.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $61.00.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock surged 1.4% to $80.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares surged 1.1% to $0.99. The market cap seems to be at $46.7 million.
Losers
