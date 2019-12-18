Market Overview

5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 8:20am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $9.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $5.92. The market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  • POSCO, Inc. (NYSE: PKX) stock surged 1.2% to $52.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion.

 

Losers

  • ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) shares plummeted 1.0% to $18.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $14.9 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE: HL) shares plummeted 0.7% to $3.00. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.75.

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

