Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 8:18am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • HDFC Bank, Inc. (NYSE: HDB) stock surged 1.0% to $65.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $94.7 billion.
  • BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $5.62. The market cap seems to be at $35.1 billion.
  • Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) shares rose 0.7% to $13.72. The market cap stands at $32.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 20, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) shares declined 2.0% to $6.52 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $33.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) shares fell 1.5% to $9.66. The market cap stands at $38.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCS + BBVA)

5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Gatsby's Newly Launched App Has Social Feed For Traders
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session