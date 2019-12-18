5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- HDFC Bank, Inc. (NYSE: HDB) stock surged 1.0% to $65.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $94.7 billion.
- BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $5.62. The market cap seems to be at $35.1 billion.
- Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) shares rose 0.7% to $13.72. The market cap stands at $32.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 20, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) shares declined 2.0% to $6.52 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $33.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) shares fell 1.5% to $9.66. The market cap stands at $38.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
