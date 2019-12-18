Market Overview

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sasol, Inc. (NYSE: SSL) shares increased by 8.3% to $22.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 18, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares surged 4.6% to $0.88. The market cap seems to be at $28.5 million.

 

Losers

  • Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock fell 2.6% to $0.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Accumulate.
  • Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) stock fell 1.9% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.5 million. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, the current rating is at Reduce.
  • Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) shares plummeted 1.8% to $24.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 18, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $23.00.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock fell 1.8% to $6.62. The market cap stands at $578.8 million. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 05, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock decreased by 1.8% to $1.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.0 million.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) shares plummeted 1.7% to $2.27. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 19, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE: ROYT) stock fell 1.2% to $0.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

