7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • China Ceramics Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCL) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.1 million.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares rose 1.7% to $59.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $70.00.

 

Losers

  • FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) shares plummeted 7.5% to $151.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $39.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 18, the current rating is at Perform.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares plummeted 2.7% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • Arconic, Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares plummeted 2.0% to $30.84. The market cap seems to be at $13.4 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $36.00.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares plummeted 1.7% to $118.25. The market cap stands at $102.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $78.00.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock declined 1.4% to $0.68. The market cap seems to be at $46.1 million. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

