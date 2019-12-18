30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) stock surged 33.8% to $6.42 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $508.2 million. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) stock rose 18.4% to $0.95. The market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASLN) stock surged 15.9% to $2.70. The market cap stands at $33.2 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Atossa Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) stock surged 11.3% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $5.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.6 million. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on October 18, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $16.00.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock increased by 6.0% to $0.52. The market cap seems to be at $10.4 million.
- Cellectis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares rose 5.0% to $18.94. The market cap stands at $497.0 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares increased by 4.7% to $1.34. The market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- ObsEva, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $3.01. The market cap seems to be at $337.6 million. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $19.00.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares surged 3.1% to $0.77. The market cap seems to be at $67.1 million.
- Verastem Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $1.30. The market cap seems to be at $81.0 million.
- Eli Lilly, Inc. (NYSE: LLY) shares increased by 1.5% to $127.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $150.00.
- Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) stock increased by 1.4% to $0.39. The market cap stands at $101.2 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares moved upwards by 1.3% to $2.36. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) stock rose 1.3% to $0.31. The market cap stands at $64.8 million.
- Novartis, Inc. (NYSE: NVS) stock moved upwards by 1.1% to $94.31. The market cap seems to be at $208.7 billion.
Losers
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) shares plummeted 21.8% to $17.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $577.1 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 01, the current rating is at Perform.
- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) stock fell 12.2% to $1.01. The market cap seems to be at $91.7 million. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on December 18, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares plummeted 10.1% to $0.74. The market cap seems to be at $27.6 million.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares decreased by 4.2% to $3.66. The market cap seems to be at $103.2 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) stock plummeted 3.2% to $3.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.6 million. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on October 07, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $21.00.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) stock declined 2.4% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
- Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares decreased by 2.2% to $21.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock decreased by 2.1% to $8.73. The market cap seems to be at $676.0 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) stock plummeted 1.7% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.4 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- Venus Concept, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) shares declined 1.5% to $5.85. The market cap seems to be at $16.3 million.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares plummeted 1.5% to $2.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares fell 1.5% to $0.21. The market cap stands at $20.3 million.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock decreased by 1.3% to $40.72. The market cap seems to be at $6.7 billion. The most recent rating by Commerzbank, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) stock fell 1.2% to $3.19. The market cap seems to be at $439.0 million. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.
