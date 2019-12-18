68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) rose 26.9% to close at $25.08.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) shares climbed 26.4% to close at $5.94.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) gained 24.5% to close at $13.77.
- Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) shares surged 21.3% to close at $0.2353 on Tuesday after the company reported a progress update on its Bio-Better Rituximab collaboration with CC-Pharming.
- Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) shares gained 21.1% to close at $22.14 after the company announced it will be acquired by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners for $22.45 per share.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) climbed `19.9% to close at $28.66. Morgan Stanley maintained Viela Bio with an Overweight and raised the price target from $25 to $35.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) gained 19.8% to close at $3.82.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) rose 19.5% to close at $15.82.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) climbed 19.4% to close at $2.40 on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock is trading on higher-than-average volume.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 18.8% to close at $4.62 after the FDA advised the company that a new single-arm study in ovarian cancer could support accelerated approval for Mirvetuximab Soravtansine. Based on FDA feedback, the company will initiated a new pivotal trial.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 18.2% to close at $4.22.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) shares rose 17.6% to close at $4.34.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) gained 17.1% to close at $3.63.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) jumped 15.4% to close at $19.38.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) gained 15.3% to close at $18.03.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) surged 13.5% to close at $12.54.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 13.3% to close at $9.22.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares surged 13.2% to close at $4.21. Pluristem completed 75% enrollment in its pivotal Phase III CLI clinical study.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) gained 13% to close at $9.57.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 12.8% to close at $10.91 after the company announced it has removed California Governor Gavin Newsom from the $13.5 billion settlement deal with the wildfire victims, which may buy the company more time to build a restructuring plan around the settlement deal.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) climbed 12.3% to close at $4.20. Acer Therapeutics said it has completed full enrollment of the Part B portion of its pivotal trial that evaluates the bioavailability and bioequivalence of ACER-001 for treating urea cycle disorders.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) gained 12% to close at $2.33.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) rose 12% to close at $14.70.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) jumped 12% to close at $11.48.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) gained 11.9% to close at $13.25.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) climbed 11.8% to close at $11.18.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) gained 11.7% to close at $13.50.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares rose 11.6% to close at $5.19.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) gained 11.6% to close at $6.74.
- Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ: SVVC) rose 11.3% to close at $6.39 after highlighting the commencement of a modified dutch auction tender offer to buy up to $4 million of common stock between $6-8 per share in increments of 10 cents per share.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) gained 11.2% to close at $16.88 after Wedbush maintained an Outperform on the stock and raised the price target from $16 to $18.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) gained 10.9% to close at $12.29. Cowen & Co. upgraded Vera Bradley from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares rose 10.7% to close at $7.65.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) jumped 10.6% to close at $4.06.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) gained 10.5% to close at $6.45.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) climbed 10.2% to close at $6.06.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) gained 9.8% to close at $22.20.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares rose 9.5% to close at $20.79 after the company disclosed that the LCCP Ethane Cracker is increasing production rates following the successful replacement of the acetylene reactor catalyst.
- Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) gained 9.1% to close at $43.48.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) shares surged 8.8% to close at $43.50 following Q2 results.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) rose 8.3% to close at $21.36.
- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) gained 7% to close at $42.57. Sidoti & Co. upgraded Astec Industries from Neutral to Buy.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 6.1% to close at $2.26.
Losers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares tumbled 63.7% to close at $1.58 on Tuesday after the company reported results from its Phase 2 study evaluating CFTR Modulator combinations in F508del homozygous Cystic Fibrosis patients.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 43.3% to close at $4.14 after reporting top-line results from INROADS Phase 3 trial of ADS-5102 for multiple sclerosis patients with walking impairment.
- China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) fell 27.8% to close at $0.70 after the company priced a 1.2 million share offering at $0.75 per share.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) dipped 26.2% to close at $1.69 after the company priced 28.125 million share common stock offering at $1.60 per share.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 24.7% to close at $19.11 potentially as a sell-off. The stock reached highs of roughly 600% since its IPO.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) dropped 16.6% to close at $43.65 after the company lowered its Q4 sales forecast.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) fell 16.4% to close at $6.90.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares declined 14.6% to close at $2.16.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) dropped 13.2% to close at $4.08. Bank of America downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) dipped 12.7% to close at $2.88.
- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) fell 11.6% to close at $21.00.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) fell 11.4% to close at $11.07.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) dropped 11.3% to close at $2.36.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) fell 10.5% to close at $28.97. Navistar International reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter but fell short on revenue projections.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) shares declined 10.3% to close at $5.33.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dipped 10.2% to close at $6.14.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 9.1% to close at $2.39. Goldman Sachs downgraded Groupon from Neutral to Sell.
- The Unilever Group (NYSE: UL) fell 9.1% to close at $56.28 after the company lowered its sales growth expectations for the year 2019.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) dipped 8.4% to close at $2.06.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares fell 8.1% to close at $4.07 after announcing a proposed public offering of common shares. The company will offer $50 million in shares at $4 each.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) fell 8% to close at $3.12.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) dropped 7.6% to close at $2.20.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) fell 7.3% to close at $3.31 on reports suggesting Boris Johnson will rule out extending the Brexit transition beyond December 2020, raising concerns among investors that this does not leave enough time to strike an EU-UK trade deal.
- The Unilever Group (NYSE: UN) fell 7% to close at $57.08 after the company lowered its sales growth expectations for the year 2019.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) dropped 6.6% to close at $1.99.
