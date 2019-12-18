Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Might Lower China-Built Model 3 Prices Next Year

Amit Nag , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 5:58am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Might Lower China-Built Model 3 Prices Next Year

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is considering to lower the price of its China-built Model 3 sedans by 20% or more in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

What Happened

Sources told Bloomberg that Tesla is planning to use more local components in its China-built Model 3 sedans so that it can cut the vehicle’s prices by at least 20% next year.

Using more local components will help the company save on import tariffs, said the unnamed sources to Bloomberg.

Prices of the Model 3 sedans, which Tesla will manufacture in its new Shanghai factory, will start at 355,800 yuan ($50,547.67), but now sources said that the company could further lower the price from the second half of 2020.

Why It Matters

Tesla announced its plans to launch an electric vehicle manufacturing company in Shanghai back in July 2018.

The construction of the Shanghai plant, the company’s first factory outside the U.S. started in January 2019.

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, tweeted that the company would build "affordable versions" of the Tesla Model 3 in China at the time.

The U.S. automaker is facing rising competition in the China EV market from other automakers like Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR: BMW) and Daimler AG (ETR: DAI), which are also planning to launch electric vehicles in China.

If Tesla does cut the price of its China-built Model 3 sedans, it would put pressure on its local rivals like Xpeng Motors and Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) to do the same, according to Bloomberg.

Price Action

Tesla's shares fell 0.66% and closed at $378.99 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Bloomberg ChinaNews Retail Sales Global Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + NIO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Tesla Building 'Canopy Covers' To Hide Its Solar Test Houses
Today's Pickup: Tesla's Truck May Not Ride In Europe; Pushback On Morgan Stanley's Amazon Forecast
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, Macy's, Netflix, Tesla And More
China Joins Satellite Space Race: Chinese Company To Launch 5G Comms Satellite
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Boris Johnson And Cabinet To Skip Davos And Focus On Delivering Timely Brexit