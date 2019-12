Knight Swift: Trucking's Biggest Mega-Merger – Great Quarter, Guys

On this episode of Great Quarter Guys, Seth Holm, Kevin Hill, Andrew Cox and JP Hampstead break down Knight Swift's (NYSE: KNX) business model, discuss the Phase One Trade Deal and debate Twitter in their regular long-short segment.

