$3M 'Apex Legends Global Series' To Start Next Month, Feature 12 Live Events

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 3:04pm   Comments
Apex Legends players will be able to compete for $3 million in prizes in a series of global online tournaments starting next month, the game's distributor, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced alongside Respawn, the game's studio.

The "Apex Legends Global Series" will feature 12 live events, with the first one slated for Jan. 25. Winners of the early round events advance to "Global Series Premier" matches, and winners of those go on to "Global Series Major" events, the company's flagship championship events. The first of those will be held in March. The last of those, the "Apex Legends Global Series Championship," has the top 60 Global Series teams competing for a prize pool of $1 million.

By performing well in EA's online PC tournaments players can earn points that could qualify them for live events.

PC players from more than 60 countries can compete, EA said in a press release.

Posted-In: Apex Legends eSportsNews Sports Tech General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

