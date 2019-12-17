Freight Futures Daily Curve: 12/17

Freight Futures lanes to watch today: SEA to LAX (VSL) and LAX to DAL (VLD)

Quiet continues to be the theme in the Trucking Freight Futures markets as they began this week where they left off last week. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201912) ended fractionally lower to $1.503/mile. The National average continues to hover just above $1.50, which now looks like a "point of support" or new floor for the contract. The three regional averages settled unchanged, with the East regional contract (FUT.VEU201912) closing at $1.541, the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201912) at $1.649 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201912) at $1.321.

The individual lanes saw a bit more movement in their closing prices but the end result was little change within the respective regions. In the East, the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201912) slid 0.2% and finished at $0.975 while both the CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA201912) and the ATL to PHL (FUT.VAP201912) contracts were unchanged at $1.946 and $1.701, respectively.

The lanes in the West and South appeared to be influenced by seasonality. The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201912) was down 0.2% to $2.051 while the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201912) inched higher by 0.24% to $1.246. The LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD201912) also crept higher by 0.2% to $1.625 while the DAL to LAX contract slipped 0.4% to $1.016.

