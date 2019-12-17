42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) shares climbed 33.3% to $0.2586 after the company reported a progress update on its Bio-Better Rituximab collaboration with CC-Pharming.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) gained 28% to $25.40.
- Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) shares rose 21% to $22.12 after the company announced it will be acquired by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners for $22.45 per share.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) climbed 20.1% to $2.5583
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 16.1% to $4.5150 after the FDA advised the company that a new single-arm study in ovarian cancer could support accelerated approval for Mirvetuximab Soravtansine. Based on FDA feedback, the company will initiated a new pivotal trial.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) gained 13.5% to $12.55.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) climbed 12.9% to $3.60.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares rose 11.7% to $21.19 after the company disclosed that the LCCP Ethane Cracker is increasing production rates following the successful replacement of the acetylene reactor catalyst.
- Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ: SVVC) rose 10.5% to $6.34 after highlighting the commencement of a modified dutch auction tender offer to buy up to $4 million of common stock between $6-8 per share in increments of 10 cents per share.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) gained 10.3% to $13.06.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) shares surged 9.8% to $43.90 following Q2 results.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) shares rose 9.3% to $16.75. Prevail Therapeutics said the FDA has given Orphan Drug designation toits gene therapy candidate PR006 for the treatment of patients with frontemporal dementia with a GRN mutation.
- Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) gained 9.2% to $43.54.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) jumped 9% to $18.30.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares rose 8.6% to $5.05.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares gained 8.2% to $4.7950 after announcing a proposed public offering of common shares. The company will offer $50 million in shares at $4 each.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 8.1% to $3.9671.
- Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) jumped 8% to $75.54. RBC Capital upgraded Installed Building Prods from Sector Perform to Market Outperform.
- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) gained 7.7% to $42.84. Sidoti & Co. upgraded Astec Industries from Neutral to Buy.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) rose 6% to $20.89.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 5.4% to $10.19 after the company announced it has removed California Governor Gavin Newsom from the $13.5 billion settlement deal with the wildfire victims, which may buy the company more time to build a restructuring plan around the settlement deal.
Losers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares dipped 54.7% to $1.97 after the company reported results from its Phase 2 study evaluating CFTR Modulator combinations in F508del homozygous Cystic Fibrosis patients.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) dropped 43% to $4.16 after reporting top-line results from INROADS Phase 3 trial of ADS-5102 for multiple sclerosis patients with walking impairment.
- China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) fell 31% to $0.67 after the company priced a 1.2 million share offering at $0.75 per share.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) fell 23.8% to $1.7450 after the company priced 28.125 million share common stock offering at $1.60 per share.
- DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) dropped 17.6% to $43.13 after the company lowered its Q4 sales forecast.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 14.8% to $21.65 potentially as a sell-off. The stock reached highs of roughly 600% since its IPO.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares declined 13% to $2.20.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) dropped 13% to $4.09. Bank of America downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) shares declined 11.8% to $5.24.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) fell 10.3% to $3.04.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dropped 10.2% to $2.8750.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dipped 9.5% to $6.19.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) dropped 9.1% to $14.52. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated Gossamer Bio with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $34 to $25.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 9% to $2.3950. Goldman Sachs downgraded Groupon from Neutral to Sell.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) dropped 9% to $2.70.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) dropped 8.9% to $1.9401.
- The Unilever Group (NYSE: UL) fell 8.5% to $56.66 after the company lowered its sales growth expectations for the year 2019.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) fell 7.4% to $3.3050 on reports suggesting Boris Johnson will rule out extending the Brexit transition beyond December 2020, raising concerns among investors that this does not leave enough time to strike an EU-UK trade deal.
- The Unilever Group (NYSE: UN) fell 6.8% to $57.18 after the company lowered its sales growth expectations for the year 2019.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) fell 6.2% to $74.90 after surging 70.55% on Monday.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 4.5% to $11.57. Clovis Oncology filed for $250 million mixed shelf offering.
