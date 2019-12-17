Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 272 companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was China Gengsheng Minerals (OTC: CHGS).

. Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) fell 3.74%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares set a new yearly high of $280.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $1,364.82 with a daily change of down 0.53%.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares were down 0.55% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,364.22 for a change of down 0.55%.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $341,902.25 with a daily change of up 0.22%.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $227.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares hit a yearly high of $59.71. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $59.71. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.64 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

Citigroup (NYSE: C) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $77.84. Shares traded up 1.06%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $77.84. Shares traded up 1.06%. Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares broke to $114.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.

shares broke to $114.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%. Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares hit a yearly high of $99.40. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $99.40. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session. Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $244.84 on Tuesday, moving down 0.35%.

Novo Nordisk (OTC: NONOF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock hit a yearly high price of $297.09. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $297.09. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares hit $240.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $121.39. Shares traded up 0.43%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $121.39. Shares traded up 0.43%. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares were up 1.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $230.71.

shares were up 1.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $230.71. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares set a new yearly high of $51.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.

BNP Paribas (OTC: BNPQF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.05. Shares traded up 1.81%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.05. Shares traded up 1.81%. Becton (NYSE: BDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $271.00. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $271.00. The stock was up 0.35% for the day. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE: MUFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.53 on Tuesday, moving up 0.86%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $5.53 on Tuesday, moving up 0.86%. Southern (NYSE: SO) shares set a new yearly high of $63.30 this morning. The stock was up 2.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $63.30 this morning. The stock was up 2.8% on the session. Target (NYSE: TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $128.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.83% on the session.

Lukoil (OTC: LUKOY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $99.31. Shares traded up 0.45%.

Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.63. Shares traded up 1.13%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.63. Shares traded up 1.13%. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock hit a yearly high price of $383.75. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.

Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares hit a yearly high of $190.43. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $190.43. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session. Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares were up 1.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.71.

shares were up 1.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.71. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares broke to $111.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.16%.

shares broke to $111.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.16%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) shares hit $7.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.07%.

shares hit $7.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.07%. Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC: CHGCY) stock set a new 52-week high of $184.42 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $184.42 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%. ABB (NYSE: ABB) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.97 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.

Atlas Copco (OTC: ATLCY) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.85.

shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.85. Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.80. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $150.80. The stock was up 0.25% for the day. Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) shares broke to $148.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.

shares broke to $148.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%. Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $84.34 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $84.34 with a daily change of flat%. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $184.90. The stock traded down 1.34% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $184.90. The stock traded down 1.34% on the session. Hitachi (OTC: HTHIY) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.

Tokio Marine Holdings (OTC: TKOMY) shares were down 0.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.45 for a change of down 0.64%.

shares were down 0.64% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.45 for a change of down 0.64%. VF (NYSE: VFC) shares hit a yearly high of $94.60. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.

Hoya (OTC: HOCPY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.33%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.33%. Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.90. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

KONE (OTC: KNYJY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%. Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.15%.

Astellas Pharma (OTC: ALPMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.53. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.53. The stock traded flat% on the session. Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.79.

shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.79. Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $60.15 with a daily change of up 0.81%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $60.15 with a daily change of up 0.81%. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares were up 1.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.49 for a change of up 1.02%.

shares were up 1.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.49 for a change of up 1.02%. DSV Panalpina (OTC: DSDVY) shares hit $57.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.

shares hit $57.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%. PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares set a new yearly high of $36.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $36.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $201.97 with a daily change of up 0.09%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $201.97 with a daily change of up 0.09%. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.49 on Tuesday, moving up 1.09%.

Societe Generale (OTC: SCGLF) shares were up 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.05.

Sandvik (OTC: SDVKY) shares hit a yearly high of $20.28. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $20.28. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session. Longfor Group Holdings (OTC: LGFRY) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.

Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares hit a yearly high of $96.70. The stock traded up 7.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $96.70. The stock traded up 7.38% on the session. Anglo American Platinum (OTC: AGPPF) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day. ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares were down 0.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $156.42.

shares were down 0.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $156.42. AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares were up 0.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.84.

shares were up 0.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.84. Legrand (OTC: LGRDY) shares were up 0.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.43 for a change of up 0.83%.

Essity (OTC: ESSYY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.00. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.00. Shares traded flat%. Ferguson (OTC: FERGY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.07. The stock traded up 2.26% on the session.

Adyen (OTC: ADYEY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%. First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $116.64.

shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $116.64. BB Seguridade (OTC: BBSEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.25 on Tuesday, moving up 0.54%.

Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY) shares were up 0.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.37 for a change of up 0.44%.

shares were up 0.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.37 for a change of up 0.44%. Weichai Power (OTC: WEICY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.67 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.67 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.1%. Intact Financial (OTC: IFCZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $105.57 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $105.57 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%. Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEY) shares hit $26.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.84%.

Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.04.

shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.04. Epiroc (OTC: EPOKY) shares were flat% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.44.

3i Group (OTC: TGOPF) shares were up 6.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.40.

shares were up 6.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.40. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.34. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.34. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session. FMC (NYSE: FMC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $101.00. Shares traded up 1.4%.

Santos (OTC: SSLZY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $5.79. Shares traded up 1.05%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $5.79. Shares traded up 1.05%. Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $143.28. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $143.28. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.32.

shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.32. Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares set a new 52-week high of $277.34 on Tuesday, moving up 0.74%.

Halma (OTC: HLMAF) shares broke to $28.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.42%.

shares broke to $28.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.42%. Julius Baer Gruppe (OTC: JBAXY) shares were up 2.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.90.

Julius Baer Gruppe (OTC: JBARF) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.09.

shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.09. Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares hit a yearly high of $30.45. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $30.45. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session. Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.11. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

Rational (OTC: RTLLF) shares hit $798.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.7%.

shares hit $798.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.7%. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares set a new yearly high of $23.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $23.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session. Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.31 on Tuesday, moving up 0.74%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $46.31 on Tuesday, moving up 0.74%. RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE: RNR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $199.39. Shares traded up 0.99%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $199.39. Shares traded up 0.99%. Asahi Glass (OTC: ASGLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $7.54 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%. Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) shares hit a yearly high of $9.82. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.

Disco (OTC: DSCSY) shares were up 3.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.44%.

shares were up 3.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.44. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares hit $13.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.

shares hit $13.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%. Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.69. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.69. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session. Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) shares broke to $112.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.3%.

shares broke to $112.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.3%. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.98. Shares traded up 0.58%.

Severn Trent (OTC: STRNY) shares were up 2.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.05 for a change of up 2.25%.

shares were up 2.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.05 for a change of up 2.25%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares set a new yearly high of $49.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.

Altice Europe (OTC: ALLVF) shares were up 1.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.45 for a change of up 1.57%.

shares were up 1.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.45 for a change of up 1.57%. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.96 on Tuesday, moving up 1.23%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $45.96 on Tuesday, moving up 1.23%. Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE: GDI) shares broke to $36.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.

shares broke to $36.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%. Toppan Printing (OTC: TOPPY) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.34 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.08%.

AAC Technologies Holdings (OTC: AACAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%. SMIC (OTC: SMICY) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.25 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.01%.

Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.79%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.79%. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.54 with a daily change of up 0.8%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.54 with a daily change of up 0.8%. Pargesa Holding (OTC: PRGAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.19 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $83.19 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%. Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares broke to $43.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.43%.

MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares set a new yearly high of $29.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $29.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session. CACI International (NYSE: CACI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $243.42. Shares traded up 0.04%.

First Citizens BancShares (OTC: FCNCB) shares hit a yearly high of $450.00. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $450.00. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session. United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares were up 2.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.77.

shares were up 2.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.77. Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares set a new yearly high of $58.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $58.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session. Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares hit a yearly high of $9.69. The stock traded up 2.93% on the session.

Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.98 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $45.98 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) shares were up 0.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.03 for a change of up 0.65%.

shares were up 0.65% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.03 for a change of up 0.65%. argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $167.62 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $167.62 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day. Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.77.

shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.77. Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $48.51. Shares traded down 0.04%.

Ashmore Group (OTC: AJMPF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.71. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.71. Shares traded flat%. Promotora Y Operadora (OTC: PUODY) shares broke to $216.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.99%.

shares broke to $216.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.99%. KBR (NYSE: KBR) shares were down 0.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.72.

shares were down 0.54% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.72. Greek Organisation (OTC: GOFPY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.55 with a daily change of up 4.18%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.55 with a daily change of up 4.18%. Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares broke to $78.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.

UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) shares hit a yearly high of $213.97. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $213.97. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session. Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.8%. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares hit $14.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.

shares hit $14.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares hit $115.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.0%.

shares hit $115.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.0%. JGC Holdings (OTC: JGCCY) shares were up 2.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.63 for a change of up 2.04%.

shares were up 2.04% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.63 for a change of up 2.04%. NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.28 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $77.28 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.42.

shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.42. Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares set a new yearly high of $93.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $93.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $70.61. Shares traded up 0.4%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $70.61. Shares traded up 0.4%. MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA) shares set a new yearly high of $7.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.89. Shares traded up 6.27%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.89. Shares traded up 6.27%. Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $62.85 with a daily change of down 3.74%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $62.85 with a daily change of down 3.74%. Boyd Group Income (OTC: BFGIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $153.73 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.89%.

Toyoda Gosei Co (OTC: TGOSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.58 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded flat%. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares hit a yearly high of $178.53. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $178.53. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares set a new yearly high of $27.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $27.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.79 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $8.79 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%. Serco Group (OTC: SCGPY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.18. Shares traded up 0.69%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.18. Shares traded up 0.69%. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.42 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $51.42 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%. Stantec (NYSE: STN) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.93 on Tuesday, moving up 0.95%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $27.93 on Tuesday, moving up 0.95%. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.70 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $51.70 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $66.46 with a daily change of up 2.96%.

Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares hit a yearly high of $32.45. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $32.45. The stock traded down 0.31% on the session. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.85. Shares traded up 2.44%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.85. Shares traded up 2.44%. TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.28 on Tuesday, moving up 1.33%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.28 on Tuesday, moving up 1.33%. First Merchants (NASDAQ: FRME) shares were up 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.94.

Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) shares were up 8.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.56.

shares were up 8.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.56. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.51 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $31.51 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day. BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.48 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.48 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.16%. Dixons Carphone (OTC: DSITF) shares hit $2.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.01%.

shares hit $2.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.01%. Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) shares were up 0.63% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.05 for a change of up 0.63%.

shares were up 0.63% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.05 for a change of up 0.63%. Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.75%.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.80.

shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.80. Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE: BTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.21. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.21. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session. Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.01. Shares traded up 0.71%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $19.01. Shares traded up 0.71%. 1st Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.12 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $53.12 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $36.94. Shares traded up 0.26%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $36.94. Shares traded up 0.26%. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.18 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.60.

shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.60. Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares hit $60.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.31%.

shares hit $60.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.31%. Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.23 for a change of up 0.9%.

shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.23 for a change of up 0.9%. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.14. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.14. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE: BIF) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.71.

shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.71. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.20 on Tuesday, moving up 0.49%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.20 on Tuesday, moving up 0.49%. Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares broke to $52.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.

shares broke to $52.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%. Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) shares set a new yearly high of $36.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.

Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.35 with a daily change of down 0.48%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.35 with a daily change of down 0.48%. Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares were up 1.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.75 for a change of up 1.08%.

shares were up 1.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.75 for a change of up 1.08%. Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.01.

shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.01. Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $20.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%. Internet Initiative Japan (OTC: IIJIY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.52 with a daily change of up 2.2%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.52 with a daily change of up 2.2%. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.28. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) shares were down 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.39 for a change of down 0.43%.

shares were down 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.39 for a change of down 0.43%. Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE: ETW) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.38. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.38. The stock was down 0.11% for the day. Nordic Semiconductor (OTC: NDCVF) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.34 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.94%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $6.34 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.94%. Model N (NYSE: MODN) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $34.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day. Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) shares set a new yearly high of $106.25 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $106.25 this morning. The stock was up 3.09% on the session. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares hit a yearly high of $37.95. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $37.95. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session. German American (NASDAQ: GABC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.28 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%. Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.85. Shares traded up 0.17%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.85. Shares traded up 0.17%. Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: GSBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.97 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.97 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.31%. Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.93 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $8.93 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.35 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $17.35 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.93% for the day. Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.26.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.45 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $30.45 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.59% for the day. Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) shares were up 7.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.56.

Hyve Group (OTC: ITEGY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.81 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.81 with a daily change of flat%. On The Beach Group (OTC: OOBHF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.45. The stock traded up 15.18% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.45. The stock traded up 15.18% on the session. International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares were up 0.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.55 for a change of up 0.28%.

shares were up 0.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.55 for a change of up 0.28%. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.82 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.25 for a change of up 0.9%.

shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.25 for a change of up 0.9%. The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares hit $12.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%.

shares hit $12.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%. First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) shares set a new yearly high of $34.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $34.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session. First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $46.26. Shares traded up 0.5%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $46.26. Shares traded up 0.5%. AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $22.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) shares were up 0.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.00.

shares were up 0.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.00. York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares were up 1.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.14.

shares were up 1.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.14. Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HYAC) shares set a new yearly high of $10.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. Keller Group (OTC: KLRGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.02 Tuesday. The stock was up 16.51% for the day.

Pharma Mar (OTC: PHMMF) shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.82.

shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.82. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.89 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.43%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.89 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.43%. Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.56 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.56 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.25%. Jadestone Energy (OTC: JADSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.01 on Tuesday, moving up 10.13%.

Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ: SONA) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.71.

shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.71. Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.00 on Tuesday, moving up 10.44%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.00 on Tuesday, moving up 10.44%. Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ: BWB) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.32. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $13.32. The stock was up 0.49% for the day. Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) shares hit a yearly high of $48.66. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.43.

shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.43. Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) shares hit a yearly high of $10.35. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.35. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session. Ryerson Holding (NYSE: RYI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.18. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.18. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.94. Shares traded up 0.31%.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.89.

shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.89. Catapult Group Intl (OTC: CAZGF) shares were up 1.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.28.

shares were up 1.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.28. Twelve Seas Investment (NASDAQ: BROG) shares were up 10.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.50.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTC: AAVVF) shares were up 3.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.10.

shares were up 3.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.10. Canandaigua National (OTC: CNND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%. Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.25.

shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.25. MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.99. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.99. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session. China Distance Education (NYSE: DL) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.05 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $9.05 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.28% for the day. Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NHS) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.28 on Tuesday, moving up 0.16%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $12.28 on Tuesday, moving up 0.16%. NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.66 on Tuesday, moving up 0.45%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $15.66 on Tuesday, moving up 0.45%. Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares hit $6.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.85%.

shares hit $6.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.85%. CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.83 with a daily change of up 2.29%.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.29.

shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.29. Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ: FUND) shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.19 for a change of up 0.08%.

shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.19 for a change of up 0.08%. Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX: CIK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.25 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%. CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.81.

shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.81. Nexus REIT (OTC: EFRTF) shares set a new yearly high of $1.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session. Taiwan Fund (NYSE: TWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.88. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $21.88. The stock was up 1.06% for the day. County Bancorp (NASDAQ: ICBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.00 with a daily change of up 1.38%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.00 with a daily change of up 1.38%. Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ: ANDA) shares set a new yearly high of $10.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.

Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.79.

shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.79. Intevac (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares broke to $6.71 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.8%.

shares broke to $6.71 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.8%. Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.88 with a daily change of up 2.89%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.88 with a daily change of up 2.89%. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.29 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.29 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%. Special Opportunities (NYSE: SPE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.85. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.85. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session. Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE: DEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%. Eagle Gwth and Inc Opps (NYSE: EGIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.95 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.95 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.35%. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.54. The stock traded up 7.22% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.54. The stock traded up 7.22% on the session. NantKwest (NASDAQ: NK) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.22 on Tuesday, moving up 17.55%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $3.22 on Tuesday, moving up 17.55%. Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.58. The stock was up 2.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.58. The stock was up 2.8% for the day. The Intergroup (NASDAQ: INTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.06. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.06. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. Western Asset Variable (NYSE: GFY) shares were up 0.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.66.

Communities First Finl (OTC: CFST) shares were up 3.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.00.

Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ: ISSC) shares were up 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.55.

shares were up 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.55. Lion One Metals (OTC: LOMLF) shares broke to $0.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.7%.

shares broke to $0.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.7%. Minera Alamos (OTC: MAIFF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session. Rare Element Resources (OTC: REEMF) shares were up 3.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.82 for a change of up 3.4%.

Discovery Energy (OTC: DENR) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.00 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.00 for a change of flat%. Cincinnati Bancorp (OTC: CNNB) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $16.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%. Sanara MedTech (OTC: SMTI) shares were up 7.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.20 for a change of up 7.69%.

shares were up 7.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.20 for a change of up 7.69%. Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.83. The stock was up 4.15% for the day.

Oak Ridge Financial (OTC: BKOR) shares hit a yearly high of $15.85. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.85. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session. Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares hit $8.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.19%.

shares hit $8.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.19%. Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.52%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.52%. Security Devices Intl (OTC: SDEV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.4%. CR2 Empreendimentos (OTC: CREIY) shares broke to $33.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.97%.

shares broke to $33.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.97%. Texas Mineral Resources (OTC: TMRC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.66. Shares traded up 7.84%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.66. Shares traded up 7.84%. MediaValet (OTC: VRXWF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.70. The stock traded up 18.69% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.70. The stock traded up 18.69% on the session. Town Center Bank Il (OTC: TCNB) shares hit $3.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.55%.

Southern Community (OTC: SCBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.50. The stock traded up 5.56% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.50. The stock traded up 5.56% on the session. Promithian Global (OTC: PGVI) shares were up 10.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.03.

shares were up 10.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.03. Deer Consumer Products (OTC: DEER) shares broke to $0.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3000.0%.

shares broke to $0.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3000.0%. Digital Development (OTC: DGDM) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.07 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.07 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%. Connectyx Tech Hldgs Gr (OTC: CTYX) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.0002 on Tuesday, moving up 1900.0%.

PharmChem (OTC: PCHM) shares were up 10.0% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.24 for a change of up 10.0%.

shares were up 10.0% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.24 for a change of up 10.0%. China Gengsheng Minerals (OTC: CHGS) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.02 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11400.0%.

