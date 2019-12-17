Market Overview

7 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 7:41am   Comments
Gainers

  • Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) stock rose 2.3% to $59.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock rose 1.8% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares increased by 1.6% to $53.80. The market cap stands at $52.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 17, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares rose 1.5% to $30.47. The market cap seems to be at $50.4 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares surged 1.3% to $296.87. The market cap stands at $114.5 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $310.00.
  • Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) stock surged 1.0% to $3.45. The market cap stands at $528.3 million.

 

Losers

  • Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock decreased by 0.2% to $279.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.1 trillion. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on December 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $305.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

