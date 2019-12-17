3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares surged 1.2% to $2.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock rose 0.7% to $31.30. The market cap seems to be at $4.7 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
Losers
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock decreased by 0.9% to $378.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $59.4 billion. The most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $400.00.
