3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 7:31am   Comments
Gainers

  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares surged 1.2% to $2.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock rose 0.7% to $31.30. The market cap seems to be at $4.7 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.

 

Losers

  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock decreased by 0.9% to $378.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $59.4 billion. The most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $400.00.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

