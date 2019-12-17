Market Overview

30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 7:25am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) shares rose 54.6% to $0.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a progress update on its Bio-Better Rituximab collaboration with CC-Pharming.
  • ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 30.3% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after the FDA advised the company that a new single-arm study in ovarian cancer could support accelerated approval for Mirvetuximab Soravtansine. Based on FDA feedback, the company will initiated a new pivotal trial.
  • Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) shares rose 21.1% to $22.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be acquired by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners for $22.45 per share.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 15.7% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.49% on Monday.
  • Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ: SVVC) rose 12.5% to $6.44 in pre-market trading after highlighting the commencement of a modified dutch auction tender offer to buy up to $4 million of common stock between $6-8 per share in increments of 10 cents per share.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 11.4% to $39.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.86% on Monday.
  • Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) rose 11.4% to $8.48 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
  • Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares rose 9.7% to $20.82 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the LCCP Ethane Cracker is increasing production rates following the successful replacement of the acetylene reactor catalyst.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 6.9% to $10.34 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.97% on Monday. PG&E reported amendment to restructuring support agreement with individual wildfire victims' representatives.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) rose 5.1% to $3.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 4.6% to $9.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) rose 4.6% to $48.00 in pre-market trading after being granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for TIBSOVO for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory MDS with an IDH1 mutation.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) rose 4% to $20.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) rose 4% to $77.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) rose 3.8% to $5.78 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.09% on Monday.
  • Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) rose 3% to $35.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) rose 2.7% to $130.49 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company also increased its semi-annual cash dividend from 7 to 8 cents per share.

Losers

  • MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) fell 24.1% to $1.74 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
  • China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) fell 22.7% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after the company priced a 1.2 million share offering at $0.75 per share.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 10% to $10.90 in pre-market trading. Clovis Oncology filed for $250 million mixed shelf offering.
  • Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) fell 7% to $3.32 in pre-market trading on reports suggesting Boris Johnson will rule out extending the Brexit transition beyond December 2020, raising concerns among investors that this does not leave enough time to strike an EU-UK trade deal.
  • The Unilever Group (NYSE: UL) fell 6.2% to $58.11 in pre-market trading after the company warned that it will miss its sales growth outlook for the full year.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) fell 5.6% to $75.31 in pre-market trading after surging 70.55% on Monday.
  • The Unilever Group (NYSE: UN) fell 6% to $57.69 in pre-market trading.
  • SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares fell 5% to $15.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 3.9% to $133.00 in pre-market trading following departure of CFO Steve Louden.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 3.8% to $2.53 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Groupon from Neutral to Sell.
  • Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) fell 3.7% to $9.77 in pre-market trading on reports suggesting Boris Johnson will rule out extending the Brexit transition beyond December 2020, raising concerns among investors that this does not leave enough time to strike an EU-UK trade deal.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares fell 3.6% to $4.27 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed public offering of common shares. The company will offer $50 million in shares at $4 each.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 3.1% to $3.83 in pre-market trading.

