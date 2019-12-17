Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ArcelorMittal's European Exposure: 'It Represents More Than 30% Of Their EBITDA'

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 6:02pm   Comments
Share:
ArcelorMittal's European Exposure: 'It Represents More Than 30% Of Their EBITDA'

The reason a stock is moving isn't always instantly visible.

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT) was trading notably higher during the Monday session on what seemed to be no news, so Benzinga reached out to an analyst to see if they knew why. 

ArcelorMittal's Stock Move 

"ArcelorMittal is beta to the European market, as it represents more than 30% of their EBITDA," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Philip Gibbs told Benzinga. 

The price action in the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE: VGK) showed that European equities were indeed trading higher.

bzsc.png

ArcelorMittal also closed an acquisition of a 60% joint venture stake in Essar India, which the company views as a growth engine for the future, the analyst said.

"The company had already put a lot of equity capital toward a successful closing of the deal, so investors may be relieved that capital was justified. It was a long closing," Gibbs said. 

The stock is also extremely correlated to European hot-rolled coil prices, which were rising off lows, he said. 

Running Down Price Action

It's important to note that while stocks are listed on U.S. exchanges, volatility and price action can come from anywhere in the world. ArcelorMittal is sensitive to European markets.

If a stock you're researching has abnormal volume and price action with seemingly no company-specific news, look on a macro level. ArcelorMittal is a steel production company — a sector intertwined with and impacted by the world economy.

Public domain photo via Wikimedia

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Philip GibbsNews Education General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VGK + MT)

Experts React To UK General Election Results
Opinion | Tactical Voting Will Take The UK Into Hung Parliament Territory
An American's Guide To The UK General Election
What The UK Brexit Election Means For The Stock Markets, Boris Johnson
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 17, 2019

Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Set For First Launch This Week