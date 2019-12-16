40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares jumped 164.4% to $21.66 after the company announced it completed a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for its Maralixibat.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) gained 61.4% to $75.50 after the company's phase 3 study to treat major depressive disorder met its primary endpoint.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) shares rose 32% to $3.5620 following Q4 results. SIFCO Industries posted Q4 earnings of $0.43 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.49 per share.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) climbed 24.6% to $42.55. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $64 price target.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) gained 20.9% to $4.05.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) gained 14.4% to $7.76.
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 14.1% to $2.03.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 12.7% to $3.54.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 12.5% to $36.51 after gaining 8.75% on Friday.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) jumped 12.2% to $4.4550.
- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) gained 11.7% to $3.05 after the company won 2 Florida contracts expected to add $35 million of revenue in 2020 and $15 million of revenue in 2021.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares rose 11.7% to $10.98.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) surged 11.2% to $5.30 on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock is trading on higher-than-average volume.
- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) rose 11.1% to $6.32.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 10.7% to $3.73.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 10.5% to $5.83.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) surged 10% to $35.10. Deutsche Bank maintained SMART Global with a Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $34.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) gained 9.6% to $6.40.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) surged 9.1% to $2.9246.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) gained 8.8% to $28.52.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) surged 8% to $5.97.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 7% to $4.48 after the company received FDA Fast Track designation for lead drug candidate, Seclidemstat, in relapsed or refractory ewing sarcoma.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) rose 4.1% to $42.35 after Bank of America raised its rating of the stock from Underperform to Buy.
Losers
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) shares tumbled 51.9% to $18.07 after the company announced it would discontinue the development of its Suvodirsen for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) dropped 35.9% to $16.26 after drug company Novartis discontinued development of a treatment that shares characteristics with Gossamer's lead candidate.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) shares declined 20.8% to $7.52.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares declined 18.6% to $2.3446.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) fell 17.4% to $13.00.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 15.4% to $24.28 after climbing 28.94% on Friday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 14.6% to $9.60 after California Governor Gavin Newsom rejected the company's bankruptcy reorganization proposal.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dipped 10.3% to $6.46. Avadel Pharma recieved the FDA approval for Nouress.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares dropped 9.6% to $2.16.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) dipped 9.1% to $11.75. Morgan Stanley downgraded REV Group from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced an $11 price target.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares declined 9% to $33.57.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) fell 8.6% to $8.42.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) fell 8.6% to $13.30. Athenex expanded its strategic partnership with Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical through a licensing agreement.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) dropped 8% to $2.08.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 7.8% to $8.63.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares declined 7.5% to $2.09.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) fell 7.4% to $124.09 after the company reported plans to merge with DuPont's nutrition & biosciences business.
