Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2019 12:10pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) shares jumped 164.4% to $21.66 after the company announced it completed a successful pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for its Maralixibat.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) gained 61.4% to $75.50 after the company's phase 3 study to treat major depressive disorder met its primary endpoint.
  • SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) shares rose 32% to $3.5620 following Q4 results. SIFCO Industries posted Q4 earnings of $0.43 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.49 per share.
  • Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) climbed 24.6% to $42.55. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $64 price target.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) gained 20.9% to $4.05.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) gained 14.4% to $7.76.
  • Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) shares rose 14.1% to $2.03.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 12.7% to $3.54.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 12.5% to $36.51 after gaining 8.75% on Friday.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) jumped 12.2% to $4.4550.
  • The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) gained 11.7% to $3.05 after the company won 2 Florida contracts expected to add $35 million of revenue in 2020 and $15 million of revenue in 2021.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares rose 11.7% to $10.98.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) surged 11.2% to $5.30 on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock is trading on higher-than-average volume.
  • Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) rose 11.1% to $6.32.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 10.7% to $3.73.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 10.5% to $5.83.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) surged 10% to $35.10. Deutsche Bank maintained SMART Global with a Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $34.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) gained 9.6% to $6.40.
  • Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) surged 9.1% to $2.9246.
  • Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) gained 8.8% to $28.52.
  • Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) surged 8% to $5.97.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 7% to $4.48 after the company received FDA Fast Track designation for lead drug candidate, Seclidemstat, in relapsed or refractory ewing sarcoma.
  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) rose 4.1% to $42.35 after Bank of America raised its rating of the stock from Underperform to Buy.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) shares tumbled 51.9% to $18.07 after the company announced it would discontinue the development of its Suvodirsen for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
  • Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) dropped 35.9% to $16.26 after drug company Novartis discontinued development of a treatment that shares characteristics with Gossamer's lead candidate.
  • Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) shares declined 20.8% to $7.52.
  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares declined 18.6% to $2.3446.
  • Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) fell 17.4% to $13.00.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 15.4% to $24.28 after climbing 28.94% on Friday.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) fell 14.6% to $9.60 after California Governor Gavin Newsom rejected the company's bankruptcy reorganization proposal.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dipped 10.3% to $6.46. Avadel Pharma recieved the FDA approval for Nouress.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares dropped 9.6% to $2.16.
  • REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) dipped 9.1% to $11.75. Morgan Stanley downgraded REV Group from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced an $11 price target.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) shares declined 9% to $33.57.
  • Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) fell 8.6% to $8.42.
  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) fell 8.6% to $13.30. Athenex expanded its strategic partnership with Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical through a licensing agreement.
  • Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) dropped 8% to $2.08.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 7.8% to $8.63.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares declined 7.5% to $2.09.
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) fell 7.4% to $124.09 after the company reported plans to merge with DuPont's nutrition & biosciences business.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APRE + AMRX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2019
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Second Time's The Charm For Sarepta, Pfizer's Xeljanz Snags Third Approval, NewLink Genetics Rejects Competing Offer
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up 200 Points; RiceBran Technologies Shares Plunge
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Tonix Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Khiron Obtains Good Storage Practices Certification In Peru, Welcomes New Regulatory Instructions