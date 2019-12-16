Apple Arcade Adds Yearly $49.99 Option

Gamers will soon have a yearly subscription option for Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) gaming service Apple Arcade in addition to the previously available monthly option.

The new plan, first reported by German video game website iFun.de, will cost $49.99 annually as an option available alongsside the existing $4.99 monthly plan, effectively offering two months of free gaming.

Customers who subscribed to the monthly plan can switch to the new plan.

Apple rolled out the subscription service in March, offering gamers more than 100 exclusive games across multiple platforms. Six people can share the subscription service, which Apple said was the first of its kind.

Apple shares were trading 1.86% higher at $280.26 at the time of publication Monday.

Photo courtesy of Apple.